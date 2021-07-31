Police chief renews plea for public's help

FRUITLAND
At a press conference at Fruitland City Hall Saturday afternoon, Police Chief J.D. Huff asked the public for their continued help in the search for missing 5-year-old Michael "Monkey" Joseph Vaughan. Members of Michael's family, including his mother and father, were present during the conference.
Huff said the search for Michael continues near his home continues, with the Fruitland Public Works department draining two irrigation runoff ditches to assist investigators using K-9 units and aerial drones to survey the area.
"Idaho Fish & Game officers are continuing to search the river by boat four-to-five miles downriver and back up, and in the slews of the Snake River as well," said Huff. "The Fruitland Police Department will continue to organize search and rescue operations with resources provided by the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue team, the Fruitland Fire Department and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children."
Officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation are involved in the search, as well.
Huff added that his department will continue to call on residents as needed to contribute further to the search. In the meantime, he expressed gratitude to residents for their support, and for them to be as thorough as possible in searching their homes for Michael, as well as identifying individuals who may have been near Michael's home Tuesday evening.
"If you live in the immediate area, please thoroughly search your property, to include any outbuildings, vehicles, anything that a five-year-old can get into," Huff added."We also ask that you review any security footage you may have that may be attached to your house."
Huff declined to comment on leads received in the search, citing the ongoing investigation in Michael's disappearance. He asked that the family's privacy be respected during this time.
Michael has been missing since Tuesday evening. Individuals with information which may help find him are urged to call the Payette County Sheriff's office at (208) 642-6006, extension 0.
