ONTARIO — “A huge, troubling issue right now that has to be resolved” for the Ontario Police Department is the heavy caseload. Compounding the issue of having nearly three-fold as many cases as other departments in similarly sized cities in Oregon is that the agency is down seven sworn officers and one non-sworn officer.
Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai provided this information along with other news about his department in an update to the Ontario City Council on Tuesday.
“So, boots on the ground is very difficult right now,” Iwai said. “It’s a very trying time for the police department.”
Providing an overview chart of the agency’s structure, the chief explained that the employee absences are for various reasons. This includes two on medical leave, two on paid administrative leave, one on military leave, one vacancy and two recruits, who are currently in academy training with one who could be joining Ontario’s patrol fleet in three weeks.
The Ontario Police Department is on pace for roughly 14,000 service calls and 8,500 cases this year. Iwai said this equates to each of the 13 remaining officers having 580 to 630 cases to handle. Data provided to the council noted that in the first quarter there already have been 2,083 cases and 3,393 calls for service. Of those, the fourth-highest is theft, with 212 calls or cases logged and 44 burglaries, the difference being that burglaries involve breaking into a building with the intent to commit a crime, which is often theft.
Some significant cases handled by OPD in the first quarter included two assault cases, one for a shaken-baby case and one for a case of road rage that led to a stabbing. Also noted was a death investigation, which was ruled as self defense by the district attorney.
Iwai lauded Officer Aaron Phillips for his work on March 12 in responding to a situation with a suicidal juvenile girl. She was reportedly armed with a knife and threatening to kill herself near a second story window. Phillips was able to quickly diffuse and resolve the situation.
“That was a good day,” Iwai said. “it just goes to show that de-escalation training is a benefit.”
Ongoing issues
There are ongoing issues officers deal with on a constant basis, the chief said. Among these are homelessness, transients, mental health, substance abuse and dogs at large.
He said that there is a temporary shelter at the police department for animals and that officers “rally around care until we find an owner.” However, he also noted that the city is in need of finding a kennel, commenting that code enforcement was working on that.
Of the 197 cases dealt with by Code Enforcement this year, violations related to dogs have taken up a majority. There were 90 calls combined in the first quarter, for issues such as running at large, being a public nuisance, being abandoned or not having licenses. Abandoned vehicles is another issue, with 42 cases being noted.
In an update on the evidence room, Iwai pointed to the “tremendous job” done by Steve Bartol, who was the interim chief prior to Iwai’s arrival and has stayed on to help with the evidence room overhaul. Bartol will be leaving at the end of May, and the plan is to ensure there is a replacement ready “so there are no hiccups.” Contracts are in place for software and lockers that are expected to arrive in five months, all officers have gone through related training, firearms have been reorganized, items in 40 cases have been purged or disposed of; narcotics in 79 cases are staged for disposal and 62 other cases are ready to be purged.
Strengthening connections
Other good work being done is strides to connect with the community, Iwai said. However, he noted that with current staffing troubles, it makes it difficult to get and engage more. Recently though, on March 31, retiring Officer Scott Phelps was able to do a presentation on 911 reporting and stranger danger at Pilgrim Lutheran Pre-School for his final day on the job. Iwai also noted that another activity is planned for Saturday, but did not provide further details.
In an interview with the Argus on March 30, Iwai said he will focus on building relationships with his department and community.
He mentioned that the department was going to be having a more active presence on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/OntarioORPolice, and noted that the community should watch for more frequent updates there.
Iwai said his top priorities include internal issues, getting department leadership on the same page, code enforcement, and drug problems which, he says, includes gang problems. In the first three months of 2022, there were seven gang-related calls for service or cases logged, with 22 overall in 2021.
