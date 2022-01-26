HUNTINGTON — Local law enforcement agencies were among those assisting Oregon State Police on Tuesday in the pursuit and subsequent arrest of a wanted man out of Baker City.
According to a Wednesday news release from OSP, law enforcement officers saw Tyler Joseph Anders, 32, driving in the Huntington area at about 10:41 a.m.
This began a brief pursuit, during which Anders allegedly drove head-on toward an unmarked detective's vehicle nearly causing a head-on crash, according to the news release.
Law enforcement officers successfully spiked the tires of the Silver Dodge Avenger being driven by Anders and an OSP Trooper forced him off the roadway with his patrol ca near the Travel Center in Farewell Bend on Old Highway 30.
Anders was lodged into the Baker County Jail on a Baker County Circuit Court Warrant for burglary in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm at another, coercion, menacing constituting domestic violence and criminal mischief in the second degree. Anders was also issued criminal citations to appear in Malheur County to face charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, eluding in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
State Police were assisted by Baker and Malheur County sheriff's offices, as well as Baker City and Ontario police departments.
