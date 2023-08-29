Police cars get back on road after citizen breaks windows

Windshields on seven patrol cars for Ontario Police Department had their windows smashed on Sunday when a citizen threw bricks and other cement landscaping material at them. The vehicles were back on the road the following day, thanks to quick actions by a police lieutenant and a local glass company.
ONTARIO — Six of the seven vehicles in Ontario Police Department’s fleet that were damaged when a citizen broke the windshields on Sunday afternoon were back in service by Monday afternoon, thanks to a local company stepping up to assist.
“We owe a big thank you to Coley’s Glass,” City Manager Dan Cummings said. “You talk about a local business stepping up and helping.”
Cummings said that on Sunday, Lt. Jason Cooper contacted Coley’s, which got the ball rolling by instantly specially ordering all the glass, so it was shipped here Monday morning and the crew was on standby and ready for the install.
It’s unknown at this point how much the insurance deductible will be to get windshields replaced on seven patrol units, as well as some body damage, but it is one part of the equation being worked out right now.
Other details being worked on include what to do to avoid future similar incidents in the parking lot where employees and police cars park at Ontario City Hall. This would likely mean security fencing around the entire area.
“It’s not going to be cheap,” Cummings said.
He is working on getting cost estimates now to present to the Ontario City Council at its next meeting. Cummings is not sure where funding would come from, saying he’ll look to grants or the community if it comes down to it. The goal is to have a security fence with a minimum of three electronic vehicle gates that would block access to the three entrances to the parking lot, as well as the alleyway, but wants that done for the entire parking lot to provide protection for police and employee cars.
The biggest change for citizens in that case, would be one point for access to the public parking lot, rather than being able to exit through the alley as is done now.
“Hopefully now, I can convince the council of the need,” Cummings said.
According to a news release on Sunday night from Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai, a 38-year-old homeless woman, Theresa West, is responsible for the damage. It states that at about 11:40 a.m. Sunday, she “removed landscaping bricks on or near city property and began throwing them at patrol cars.” West also threw rocks B&B Printing, a business to the east of City Hall and nearer to Ontario Community Development, causing “similar damage,” according to the news release. On Tuesday morning, a person there confirmed there was window damage.
It’s unknown whether West will face charges for damage to that business, as currently she is only facing seven counts of criminal mischief in the first degree.
After damaging the vehicles, West called dispatch to report her actions. This led to a brief pursuit on foot with the woman eventually complying with officers and being arrested. Police say “her behavior was erratic, she was sweating profusely and she was screaming about bugs both being on her and biting her.” Furthermore, police say the woman admitted to recently taking psilocybin, a hallucinogenic mushroom.
West was taken to a local hospital where she was “cleared by medical personnel.”
Following that, she was booked into Malheur County Jail, where she remains lodged as of this morning.
A bond was set at $115,000 during a preliminary arraignment on Monday. A Grand Jury is expected to consider indictments later this week, with West slated to appear for an arraignment on those indictments on Friday at 1 p.m.
