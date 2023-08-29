Police cars get back on road after citizen breaks windows

Windshields on seven patrol cars for Ontario Police Department had their windows smashed on Sunday when a citizen threw bricks and other cement landscaping material at them. The vehicles were back on the road the following day, thanks to quick actions by a police lieutenant and a local glass company.

 Photo courtesy of OPD

ONTARIO — Six of the seven vehicles in Ontario Police Department’s fleet that were damaged when a citizen broke the windshields on Sunday afternoon were back in service by Monday afternoon, thanks to a local company stepping up to assist.

“We owe a big thank you to Coley’s Glass,” City Manager Dan Cummings said. “You talk about a local business stepping up and helping.”



