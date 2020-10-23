Joseph Wiley Holton

NAMPA

KTVB reports that one man is in custody after police say he shot and badly injured a 16-year-old boy in a Nampa neighborhood earlier this month. 

Ontario resident Joseph W. Holton, 18, is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling. All three charges have a gang enhancement; investigators had previously said they were working to determine whether the crime was connected to gang activity.

The shooting happened early Oct. 11 in the 200 block of High Street in Nampa. Officers who were called out to a report of gunshots found the 16-year-old lying in the street. He had been hit twice.

He is expected to be arraigned on Nov. 5.

