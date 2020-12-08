ONTARIO
Ontario City Council, at its most recent regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 3, discussed how to encourage local social gaming outlet, Ontario Poker Room, to become compliant with Gov. Brown’s statewide restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Riley Hill opened the discussion saying that he had received a phone call from “the other poker room operator who had closed down” requesting that the Mayor personally close down Ontario Poker Room. Hill responded to the other operator saying that he did not have the power to do such a thing and referred the operator to Ontario City Manager Adam Brown and Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero.
“I did talk with them as well as multiple business owners that have had to, some or all of their business restricted. and it i think important to treat everyone equally.
“One person, in this case, is playing by the rules that have been established and the other is not.”
Multiple talks with the county OLCC and OSHA and the complainant, talked to OSHA directly. County is not able to get a response. Or the state police who enforce that action.
Brown said that upon visiting the operators of Ontario Poker Room, they “don’t intend to close.”
He said that there are some options that the city has in order to encourage compliance with the restriction framework, including suspension or revocation of the operator’s gaming license.
Other options included imposing of fines and civil penalties. Brown said any or all of these could take place.
He said after talking with the members of the Council, he found their concerns are that all businesses are treated equally.
City of Ontario Attorney Larry Sullivan said that the Council is not obligated to make a decision, the city manager has the authority to revoke or suspend the operator’s gaming license and that it is within his power to do so.
“Doing nothing is not necessarily what we should be doing,” said Councilor Freddy Rodriguez.
Sullivan said that the state order is an enforceable one and the City does have the tools with which to do it if necessary.
Brown said he would want to talk to OSHA himself and “hear that directly from them” before moving forward with any kind of compliance measures.
Councilor Norm Crume said that he wished that if the state wanted something done, that they would enforce it themselves.
“Why try to put the dirty work on someone else?” stated Crume.
Request for comment from both Ontario Poker Room and The Devil’s Poker Room were not returned.
