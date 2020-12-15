ONTARIO
Just before Mother Nature dropped 3 inches of snow on Ontario and surrounding areas this weekend, more than 30 people were out gathering trash from the streets before it got buried or soaked.
There were 32 volunteers in all who showed up at West Park Plaza on Saturday to go plogging, a joint clean-up project hosted by Kiwanis Club of Ontario and Friends of the Owyhee.
“Nice day today! Perfect for some Plogging,” wrote Sammy Castonguay with Friends in an email update Saturday. “We saw 32 volunteers today between 10 and 2, all masked and distanced! Respectful, safe and healthy cleaning of our living environment!”
Helpers dispersed throughout Ontario to hike, jog, run or stroll while picking up trash, also known as plogging.
There was a lot going on behind the scenes ahead of the meet-up at the West Park Plaza on Saturday, including getting supplies and donations.
Ontario Sanitation provided the Dumpster, according to Castonguay. Participants who had proof of helping (a FOTO logo card or tag on social media with pic), were able to get a discount on a shake from The Good Life or a free coffee of the day from Sorbenots. Additionally, Sarah Rae provided a batch of individually wrapped cinnamon rolls donated from the Plaza Inn.
The bags used for the cleanup were previously sent to Friends of the Owyhee from Oregon Solve for previous state land cleanup events.
“We targeted areas I had noted accumulating wind-blown debris, parking lots, and pedestrian traffic,” Castonguay said. “After checking-in and grabbing equipment, participants drove to a location and walked a few block radius collecting refuse. Some groups encountered large dump piles, others combed parking lots for microtrash, while some targeted parks and sidewalks downtown.”
He said overall, volunteers filled a dumpster three-quarters of the way full in just four hours with “debris that may have ended up windblown or rain / snowmelt washed into the lands waterways.”
Those who cannot make it are urged to watch Friends of the Owyhee on its Facebook page and website for more upcoming opportunities.
“I think all participating folks and businesses feel a sense of community pride,” Castonguay wrote.
