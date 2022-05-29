Plenty of Memorial Day services around the valley on Monday

Local Boy Scouts place flags at the graves of veterans at Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario in 2019. Ontario American Legion Post No. 67 and Ontario Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a service there at 10 a.m. Monday, immediately followed by another service at Sunset Park.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts will offer Memorial Day Services throughout the region on Monday. Ontario, Nyssa and Payette and New Plymouth will all have multiple services.
Following is a roundup of services honoring men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Military in the Western Treasure Valley.
ONTARIO
Ontario American Legion Post No. 67 and Ontario Veterans of Foreign Wars will co-host two services for Memorial Day. The first will be at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 1155 Park Blvd. This will be immediately followed by a service at approximately 10:45 a.m. at Sunset Cemetery, 685 Sunset Drive.
NYSSA
American Legion Post No. 79 will host two services. The first will be at 11 a.m. at Hilltop Cemetery, 690 Hilltop Rd. Immediately following will be a 21-gun salute and laying of the wreath for those who died at sea at Nyssa River Park, next to the Snake River on the east side of town. The park can be accessed from Main Street, which becomes Highway 20-26 as it leaves Nyssa.
PAYETTE
American Legion Post 33 will host three services in Payette on Memorial Day. The first will begin at 10 a.m. at Rosedale Memorial Gardens, 10350 Iowa Ave. This will be followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, 1969 N. River Rd. The final service will begin at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial at Lions Park, Highway 52, east of Payette.
NEW PLYMOUTH
Memorial Day Observance, 10 a.m., Kennedy Cemetery, corner of Blaine St. and Idaho St., New Plymouth, hosted by New Plymouth Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Post 9036. A second service will follow at Blacks Bridge at 10:30 a.m. and a third service at Park View Cemetery at 11 a.m.
