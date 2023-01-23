Plea hearing set for man who scuffled with officer
ONTARIO — The date has been set for a plea hearing for a man who got into a scuffle with an Ontario Police officer, who ultimately received assistance from citizens in detaining the person.

According to court records, Braxton Prieto, 25, is slated to be back in court on Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m. to enter a plea regarding charges from that altercation. He was formally arraigned Jan. 20 on the indictment returned by the Grand Jury.



