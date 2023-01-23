Plea hearing set for man who scuffled with officer

ONTARIO — The date has been set for a plea hearing for a man who got into a scuffle with an Ontario Police officer, who ultimately received assistance from citizens in detaining the person.
According to court records, Braxton Prieto, 25, is slated to be back in court on Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m. to enter a plea regarding charges from that altercation. He was formally arraigned Jan. 20 on the indictment returned by the Grand Jury.
Malheur County Circuit Court Erin Landis arraigned Prieto on two Class C felonies: assaulting a public safety officer and supplying contraband; and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. He also raised the security hold to $40,000. It had been set at $20,000 during a preliminary arraignment on Jan. 13 by Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Lung Hung.
Hung also appointed counsel for Prieto, assigning Five Rivers Law.
Prieto is also set to enter a plea in a separate case involving a Class A misdemeanor of giving false information to a police officer that occurred on Oct. 26, 2022, according to court records. In that case, he was arraigned by Landis on Jan. 20 on multiple violations. These include driving while suspended or revoked, careless driving contributing to an accident and driving uninsured. Landis appointed the same law firm to represent Prieto and put a $10,000 security in place.
Even with the security holds in place, Prieto cannot be released due to a warrant hold out of Clackamas County.
According to police, the scuffle happened on Jan. 12 in the area of West Idaho Avenue and Northwest Ninth Street.
An officer who was talking to Prieto was advised by dispatch that there was a warrant for the man for failure to appear out of Clackamas County. When the officer attempted to arrest the man, Prieto allegedly resisted, which resulted in the ensuing scuffle that left a sidewalk, went into a roadway and eventually into a driveway.
Two concerned citizens stopped and helped put Prieto into handcuffs.
According to court records, Prieto's warrant out of Clackamas County was for a case of harassment, a Class A misdemeanor.
