VALE
A plea hearing has been scheduled for two area men who are facing charges related to a fatal stabbing that took place outside of an Ontario marijuana dispensary earlier this month.
Gerardo Lopez, 27, and Luis Carlos Duran, 19, are both scheduled to enter pleas on April 8 in front of Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Lung Hung.
Lopez was arraigned in front of Hung on Friday. Duran was arraigned in front of Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Erin Landis on Monday afternoon.
The victim was Jonah Reyes, who was born in 1994 and was a resident of Ontario.
According to Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, the murder was said to have resulted from a verbal argument inside the store that ended abruptly on the sidewalk outside at Burnt River Farms in Ontario.
According to Ontario Chief of Police Steven Romero, the argument inside the dispensary was initiated by the victim and was allegedly started by Reyes making a comment on Lopez’s shoes.
Romero said it is unknown if Reyes had any gang affiliation, but the practice of fighting over the colors that someone is wearing is commonly considered to be a gang-related act.
Romero said that when Reyes completed his transaction at the dispensary, he walked outside, and at that point Lopez allegedly punched him, knocking him to the ground. After that, Duran allegedly stabbed Reyes while he was on the ground.
Reyes died on scene; first responders did attempt life-saving measures.
Images taken from the dispensary were instrumental, the chief said in helping police locate the suspects. This is because police were able to push out pictures to local area law enforcement and someone on the “Idaho side recognized [them] and shared their names.”
That information along with being able to obtain the license plate number of the vehicle that fled the scene were integral for police in Nampa, who were ultimately able to bring the men in at about 8 p.m. that same day, Romero said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.