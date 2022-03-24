VALE — The plea hearing for an Ontario man accused of an infant’s death on the morning of Thanksgiving has been pushed out again. The setover was granted by Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Lung Hung on March 9. The plea hearing is now slated for May 18.
Sergio Manuel Diaz, 24, remains lodged in the Malheur County Jail, and his security remains $100,000, which was initially set by Judge Erin Landis on Nov. 26.
Officials have still not determined whether the mother may face charges, however have confirmed there are no other children living in the home.
Diaz is facing four felony charges in the case, including manslaughter in the first degree, manslaughter in the second degree, criminally negligent homicide and criminal mistreatment in the first degree.
Malheur County Chief Deputy District Attorney Brendon Alexander previously stated that the infant’s death was likely to be a subdural hematoma, also known as a brain bleed, likely caused from a skull fracture.
Other matters being investigated are “concerning bruising” on other parts of the child’s body and “very high THC levels in his blood,” Alexander said. The coroner was aiming to determine whether the THC was through direct ingestion or second-hand smoke, but Alexander noted that with it being in the blood, it is psychoactive.
There was “all sorts of THC products” found at the home, however none of it nor any paraphernalia was found laying around.
The baby was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario, where he was stabilized to be transported on LifeFlight. The baby was then transported to a special pediatric trauma care center in Boise, where he ended up dying.
Diaz was arraigned on charges on Dec. 3, 2021. His security was set at $115,000, and as of March 24, he was still an inmate at Malheur County Jail.
Marcus Oatman from Elkhorn Public Defenders is the court-appointed attorney for Diaz.
Diaz is not a family member, but is said to have lived with the mother and child.
Oregon State Police assisted Ontario Police Department in its investigation.
The newspaper is not publishing the name of the victim’s mother at this time.
