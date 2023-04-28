NYSSA — The community will not soon forget its recently fallen officer, friend and family member Reserve Cpl. Joseph Johnson, as gifts continue to pour in to both the family and Nyssa Police Department from a variety of sources.
The family and city have had an outpouring of support, according to Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret, who also is a reserve officer.
“A ton of stuff came in for the family and police department off different gifts and things,” he said, noting that Max Arvison, with Snake River Correctional Institution, where Johnson worked for 15 years, was helping pick up items and take them to the family.
“There is some amazing stuff that came and it chokes you up to look at it,” Maret said. “What a love this community has for one another. I get choked up. I have never seen anything like it.”
Among the items received were gifts from Point 27. Those were scripture-inscribed Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength dog-tag necklaces for his colleagues. For his family members, they sent scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Pendant Keepsake Necklaces. The nonprofit, which honors fallen officers, their agencies and families, is headed by Retired U.S. Army Col David Dodd, and was incepted in 2018.
“It is tragic that this reserve officer and his family sacrificed so much,” Dodd said. “We salute their courageous and selfless commitments to service and sacrifice.”
He said in recent years, “the radical turn in some communities against law enforcement has magnified the need for encouraging law enforcement officer and their families who are risking and facing so much.”
In these days, when so many are publicly criticizing and questioning law enforcement, we are resolutely dedicated to sharing God’s Word with them and their families,” he said. The scripture on the back of the dog tags reads Matthew 5:9, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” On the back of the flag pendants: John 15:13 “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.
Maret commented that this type of crisis has brought the community closer and that it was amazing what others had done on their behalf.
“Words can’t express the gratitude the city has for those in our community and our law enforcement brothers for what they’ve done. It’s amazing.
Maret also commented about something he’d learned about the law enforcement memorial procession held for Johnson.
“Joe’s number was three-two-zero. There were 320 vehicles in that procession,” he said. “Nobody planned it, but that’s what it was. That was something hard to fathom, but God works in mysterious ways.”
The city plans to ensure that Johnson is not forgotten, Maret said. At a council meeting in the near future, the city manager plans to put forward a resolution to rename one of the parks.
“I’m not sure which one, but I want to name one of the parts the Cpl. Joseph Johnson Memorial Park,” he said.
Once the park is selected, Maret said city officials want to install “a very nice monument to go with that.”
Vale contributes to fundraiser, future memorial
Nearby communities are also lending support to the family.
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Vale City Council discussed how it could best contribute to the family of fallen Nyssa Police Reserve Cpl. Joseph Johnson. The discussion centered around how much money to set aside to support Johnson’s community and to the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation.
The council chose to contribute $250 to the foundation, and another $250 toward a future memorial for Johnson, which City Manager Todd Fuller noted was likely to be constructed by Nyssa city officials in the near future. A motion to do so carried with a vote of 4-0.
“I did not personally know Cpl. Johnson, but I do know that unexpected death is difficult for family and friends,” wrote Fuller in an email to the newspaper on Thursday. “Reading many of the posts and information about Cpl. Johnson, he is leaving a big gap that family and friends must fill. Serving as a police officer, he helped keep his hometown safe and do his part to maintain peace within the community and ended up paying the ultimate sacrifice for this service.”
Comment requests to Mayor Tom Vialpando and Council President Leighton Keller were pending as of press time.
A spokesperson with the The Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation said this morning that Johnson’s name will be added to both the Oregon and National Law Enforcement memorials in 2024. A ceremony for those being added from the 2022 calendar year in Oregon will take place May 2 in Salem.
The foundation continues to raise money for the Johnson family. However, those making donations now, should ensure it reaches the Johnson family by denoting the funds are for them. This can be done through the foundation’s Paypal portal on http://bit.ly/support-johnson-family.
The Fallen Badge Foundation covered the expenses of laying Johnson to rest, with the memorial service held on April 22. Johnson died in the line of duty on April 15.
