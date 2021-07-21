ONTARIO — One of the main takeaways from Anne Marie Kelso’s internal resumption plan report for Treasure Valley Community College on Tuesday is that the plan is no longer required.
It was a requirement of the state to show how the college would resume classes in the face of the pandemic. However, Kelso, director of Human Resources, told the college board of directors that the plan showed how the college met restrictions imposed by the Gov. Kate Brown, and that it is no longer needed with the lifting of those restrictions.
Although some things will continue, Kelso said. Class sizes will return to pre-pandemic levels, but now students will need to spray and wipe down their desks or work areas when they leave, she said.
Buildings will still be closed to the public, Kelso said. Wearing of masks will not be required, but it will still be recommended. Additionally, masks will be available on request.
Sports may be different, Kelso and Travis McFetridge, vice president of student services said.
McFetridge said that most of the other colleges TVCC competes against in the Northwest Athletic Conference are in Washington, which still has restrictions related to the pandemic and may affect TVCC teams when they travel there.
