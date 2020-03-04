ONTARIO — Thursday night, the Ontario City Council will have its March work Session. Some of the items on the agenda for discussion include: City of Ontario 2019 final audit report, a presentation by the Great Futures Campaign, an update of the city’s way-Finding project and much more.
One of the items on the agenda that Ontario City Manager Adam Brown expanded upon in a phone interview on Wednesday morning was pertaining to the programming of city recreation facilities.
This is an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the Ontario Recreation District, newly formed in 2019.
This is important to take note of considering that soccer and baseball are starting up, he Brown.
Brown said that there previously was no formal agreement between the city and any other entities regarding the use of recreation facilities, hence the reason for wanting to discussion formalizing an agreement to assist with future scheduling issues and resolve any potential overlaps or conflicts.
“It went pretty smooth last year,” said Brown, who said that this happened without a formal agreement in place, but wants to have one as a measure to ensure that everyone will be able to share the fields.
“When we had the Recreation Department, there was an agreement,” said Brown.
He also said that the recreation district has “scheduling software” that can be used to input events and determine whether there are conflicts in the schedule.
