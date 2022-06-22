Pivoting athletics toward a successful year

Mary Ann Verigan pauses for a photo following a special presentation during the TVCC Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday night. She recently received the Jim Jackson NWAC Service Award for her outstanding service in support of the NWAC mission, activities, student athletes and others during the 2021-22 school year. Pictured, from left, are Board Chairman Dirk DeBoer, Verigan, TVCC President Dana Young and Travis McFetridge, vice president of student services.
ONTARIO — “Honestly, if it wasn’t for her, it would have been a very different situation this year.”
Those were the words of Travis McFetridge, vice president of student services for Treasure Valley Community College, at the end of a special presentation to the Board of Education on Tuesday night. The reason: to laud Mary Anne Verigan for receiving the Jim Jackson NWAC Service Award.
The award is named after a former athletic director at Clackamas Community College who also was the compliance manager for Northwest Athletic Conference. It recognizes people for outstanding service in support of the NWAC mission, activities, student-athletes and others, according to information from the sports association. It is reserved for those who “enhance the reputation and the public awareness” of NWAC and are nominated by their peers.
Verigan was selected and recently honored at the Hall of Fame in Oregon city.
McFetridge told the board that Verigan, who works in the college payroll department, stepped up significantly during the 2021-22 school year with the vacancy of an athletic director.
He said she originally was the athletic secretary under Ed Aronson and serves as TVCC’s NWAC women’s commissioner. Abby Lee, public information officer for the college confirmed after the meeting that Verigan also serves on the NWAC executive board as a NWAC East Region Representative.
With her experience, Verigan was able to provide leadership and assistance to the athletics department, McFetridge said. As such, he felt it appropriate to acknowledge her with an award, and someone suggested he nominate her so for the one named for Jackson.
The recipient of that award gets the opportunity to select a female and male student-athlete from TVCC who embody the qualities of Jackson to receive a scholarship.
“Those athletes must have graduated from TVCC and be transferring to a university to be awarded a $1,000 scholarship,” Lee said. “She has not yet selected a student.”
Following Andrew Ward’s departure in September of 2021, McFetridge was filling in the role of athletic director, including game management and direct oversight.
Riley Helmick, athletics coordinator, helped manage multiple aspects of the department.
Verigan assisted in-game management and ensuring the college stayed in compliance with NWAC’s policies and procedures.
Levi Day, who was selected as the new athletic director in March, is slated to begin in July.
