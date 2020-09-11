PAYETTE COUNTY
There is one name on Payette County’s General Election ballot that will soon be leaving, although there will be no time to redo ballots for the election. This is because the deadline to make changes to it has passed, according to an official at the Payette County Clerk’s office.
Payette County Prosecuting Attorney Ross Pittman has been appointed as a magistrate judge Kootenai County beginning Oct. 1. Payette County Commissioner Georgia Hanigan confirmed Pittman’s appointment in a phone interview on Sept. 10.
According to Hanigan, Pittman did not hand in a resignation letter at the county commissioners’ meeting on Sept. 8, instead verbally acknowledging his appointment to those present.
Payette County Republican Central Committee Chairman Howard Rynearson confirmed in a phone interview on Sept. 10 that the committee had received Pittman’s resignation letter.
Rynearson said that the committee will need to call a special meeting to consider potential nominees to replace Pittman. However, he noted that no applications had been taken yet and a meeting time was yet to be determined.
Rynearson called back to say that applications would be taken starting immediately and will be accepted until Sept. 20 with interviews to be conducted by the committee on Sept. 21.
Anyone interested in applying can contact Patty Nitz, secretary of the committee, who can be reached at the County courthouse.
Because Pittman’s name will still appear on the November ballot, Rynearson acknowledged that if elected, Pittman would automatically decline election due to his appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.