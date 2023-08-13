PAYETTE — As family and friends of a teenage girl who died in a crash earlier this week are dealing with grief, members of the school district and community are leaning in to offer support.
Jaydyn Ramos would have started her senior year on Aug. 16 at Payette High School, where she was a member of the cheer squad and softball team. Now, the week before school, students and family members are finding way to celebrate Ramos’ life.
An impromptu candlelight vigil at the railroad crossing where Ramos was struck by a train on Tuesday happened hours later. Another more organized candlelight vigil happened on Saturday night on the football field at Payette High School. It included a slideshow. Details regarding the vigil will be in Tuesday’s paper, as this edition was completed Friday night.
There may be other events happening, too, but details are still emerging, according to Rickey Kamimae, cheer coach, at Payette High School.
“We are in the process of planning stuff but nothing is set in stone,” she said, then commented highly about Ramos.
“She was an amazing athlete and student,” Kamimae said. “Her smile was contagious and she had a big heart.”
A close friend of the family, Hope Wolf, whose children are close friends with Jaydyn and her brother, helped with organizing Saturday’s vigil and accompanying slideshow. She also helped started a fundraiser on the family’s behalf. She said many in the community had reached out and asked how they could help.
“The community just wants to love on them,” she said.
Wolf worked on the details with Ramos’ mother, who is “very appreciative and has amazing things planned” with any money outside of expenses related to the funeral, according to Wolf.
Interviews with the family are pending.
The fundraiser is on GoFundMe at https://bit.ly/3s590dY. As of Friday afternoon, the goal of $5,000 had been surpassed. Some donors also offered words of support including Cody Smithies, who is a member of the Associated Student Body.
“Jaydyn will forever be remembered within our class,” he wrote. “Very bright and funny girl. Prayers and love sent to the family during these times.”
Payette School District Superintendent Glen Croft, who just started in April, wasted no time in getting ahead of the tragedy. He issued a letter to parents and staff this week.
“It is a moment of great sorrow for the entire Payette School District community, as we have lost not only a bright student, but also a kind-hearted individual who touched the lives of so many,” he wrote. “As a Payette Pirate school family, we want to wrap our arms around, offering our support and prayers, to Jaydyn’s family and loved ones.”
He spoke of how the loss is tragic and leaves a void that cannot be easily filled. Croft said that Ramos would be remembered for “enthusiasm and her warm personality that brightened everyone’s day.” He also mentioned that she inspired students and teachers with her strong work ethic and dedication.
Realizing the profound impact on the community as a whole, the Payette School District “convened a team of counselors who will be available to offer support to those who need it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.