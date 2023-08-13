PAYETTE — As family and friends of a teenage girl who died in a crash earlier this week are dealing with grief, members of the school district and community are leaning in to offer support.

Jaydyn Ramos would have started her senior year on Aug. 16 at Payette High School, where she was a member of the cheer squad and softball team. Now, the week before school, students and family members are finding way to celebrate Ramos’ life.



