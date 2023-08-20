Pioneer Place leaders ask for public’s help

Very few seats went unoccupied during a town hall meeting held at the Vale Senior Center Wednesday evening, by the administration of Pioneer Place. Leaders asked for public input on how to shore up its finances, amid impacted revenues and a growing list of facility needs.

VALE — The Vale Senior Center saw a standing room only crowd as Vale residents and members of surrounding communities gathered for a town hall meeting regarding the financial condition of the Pioneer Place assisted living facility Wednesday evening. The meeting was moderated by Les Zaitz, publisher of the Malheur Enterprise.

“This is a remarkable turnout, and it’s a justified turnout; This is a very important topic not only for Pioneer Place, not only for Vale but all of Malheur County,” said Zaitz. “Each one of you is important this evening.”



