Pioneer Place leaders ask for public’s help

VALE — The Vale Senior Center saw a standing room only crowd as Vale residents and members of surrounding communities gathered for a town hall meeting regarding the financial condition of the Pioneer Place assisted living facility Wednesday evening. The meeting was moderated by Les Zaitz, publisher of the Malheur Enterprise.
“This is a remarkable turnout, and it’s a justified turnout; This is a very important topic not only for Pioneer Place, not only for Vale but all of Malheur County,” said Zaitz. “Each one of you is important this evening.”
Corey Crimson, CEO of Pioneer Place, spoke about the various issues facing the facility, from code compliance to payroll. According to Crismon, the facility has numerous high-price repairs that need to be done.
“I feel like it’s a responsibility of the CEO to let you guys know the situation we’re in, because ultimately it’s my responsibility for the finances,” he said. “This year, we’re about $500,000 short. That was what we stated with in Fiscal Year 24. We’re making some progress. We really want to make progress, I moved here from Maui. I didn’t move here from Maui to make the building fail, so we want to increase the revenue.”
The state mandate to staff one certified nursing assistant for every seven patients during the day and at least two at all times is part of the facility’s financial challenges, according to Crismon. Following are examples of facility needs he cited:
• Alternative electricity source, at a cost of $35,000
• Kitchen remodeling
• $87,000 in plumbing repairs
• $400,000 in roof repairs - A roof leak has damaged three rooms, according to Pioneer Place Board Member John Nalivka
• Sidewalks and parking lot surfaces need repairs
• The facility’s HVAC system is more than 30 years old, with replacements estimated to cost $35,000 per unit and a need for 12 units.
• Crismon also cited an 8.5% increase in supply costs
The present facility was built in 1973 at a cost of $400,000 ($2.753 million in 2023 dollars) according to Bob Butler, a local attorney who also spoke during the meeting. He said the site has played a role in health care since 1956 as the Malheur County Nursing Home — originally planned to be a hospital as early as 1940.
According to a profit statement obtained by the Argus during the meeting, Pioneer Place experienced losses of approximately $800,000 in 2022.
Net revenue on the skilled nursing side of operations was projected at $328,000 for 2023 and administration is pursuing grant opportunities to help cover costs, according to Crismon.
Revenue from government programs hardly makes a dent in finances, according to Crismon: The daily rate Medicare pays is $635, Medicaid $480-$617.
Crismon became emotional about the effort to save Pioneer Place. The facility serves patients from throughout Malheur County, as well as surrounding communities — even as far as Boise. He said he aims to add more hospice services to Pioneer Place, but that reaching that goal is in doubt until present challenges are resolved.
“We also increased the wages of the staff last year 6%, because we needed to. They deserve it, it hadn’t been increased for quite some time … But nationally, there’s been a 28% increase in health care workers’ wages, which they deserve it going through the pandemic.”
Zaitz mentioned that Pioneer Place has a payroll of $3 million.
To maintain staffing, administration hired an outside agency to bring in skilled staff. But this route isn’t cheap, either: According to Crismon, outside certified nursing assistants come in for a rate of up to $65 per hour this way, while bringing in registered nurses costs the facility as much as $110 per hour.
“That’s We’ve paid $272,479 for six months worth of CNA wages. That’s a lot.”
COVID-19 worked against nursing homes, according to Crismon; During the onset in 2020, no new patients could be admitted, and an employee of Pioneer Place added that the amount of federal relief funds received were equivalent to “peeing on a brush fire.”
Referrals from hospitals have also been on the decline, as specialty services have seen cuts. The facility’s Local Government Investment Pool balance was approximately $3 million in 2020, but is now $168,000 as of Aug. 15.
One thing helping Pioneer Place, according to Crismon, is a tax credit of $900,000 granted by the Internal Revenue Service.
“We just started getting the checks this week.”
The challenges facing Pioneer Place are not unique; A 2022 report by the American Health Care Association — the most recent available before press time — stated that a combined 327 nursing homes closed in 2020 and 2021, and projected that and additional 400 or more would close in 2022. Crismon cited Bureau of Labor Statistics data, that closures in 2022 displaced approximately 417,000 senior citizens and 210,000 nursing home workers nationwide.
“One just closed down the road … they just turned in their 90-day notice two weeks ago. It’s all over the country.”
One path toward improving Pioneer Place’s condition would be to expand its taxing district. However, according to Nalivka, the process of putting such an expansion on voter ballots would take approximately 18 months.
“[The taxing district] doesn’t include Ontario, and that is the population of Malheur County,” he said. “We don’t think it would be a burden for the people who live in Ontario, if they pass that and be part of this. There are people from Ontario who are living at Pioneer Place who have been through rehab there.”
Nalivka said the potential revenue from adding Ontario would be approximately $700,000. He added that the board has had help from the public before on updating Pioneer Place.
“Back in 2002 or 2003, we passed an amendment to a tax, and we issued a bond to expand the facility itself. That was paid off two years ago.”
State taxes also work against Pioneer Place; Oregon’s Long-term Care Provider Tax rate went from $25 per day in 2018, to $27.44 in 2021 and is now $34.02 per day, as of July 1. Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, was present and told those present he has voted against the tax, and continues to work to chip away it with little success.
“Theoretically, it’s a revenue source for the Oregon Health Authority,” said Findley. “In my eyes, the Oregon Health Authority is like a big, black hole which sucks it all [revenue] in.”
The town hall meeting was held to gather ideas from the public on how to prevent the facility from becoming insolvent. Among questions fielded by administration included resident Tina Bradfield who asked why this meeting was not held sooner.
Crismon responded to this question by saying he and the board aimed to explore its options first as he has only been CEO for a year, including visits to the Malheur County Court with varying degrees of success, but they nonetheless wanted to include the public in the conversation. He added that the state has not been forthcoming with assistance, beyond $58,000 for payroll in 2022.
Frank Yraguen said he believed all of Malheur County should be involved in the taxing district, to which Nalivka expressed agreement as it serves all of the county.
Others expressed frustration with the county court providing only $100,000 while approving millions for the under-construction Treasure Valley Reload Center.
Several other prominent community figures from around the Western Treasure Valley were present to weigh in on the conversation, included Abby Lee and Cathy Yasuda from Treasure Valley Community College. Yasuda stated that her mother has been served by Pioneer Place on several occasions.
U.S. Rep. Cliff, R-Oregon, said during the meeting that he continues to fight for improved funding for such facilities, but is facing the challenge of reduced spending goals by the Republican Party. He noted it is also difficult to lobby for more money without money to pay for such lobbying.
Ken Hart, a member of the Ontario City Council, was present at the meeting. He said that while he is open to discussing support options for Pioneer Place with his colleagues, the matter must be dealt with countywide.
Crismon said volunteer work to help with the facility’s needs is greatly appreciated. Notwithstanding its financial challenges, Nalivka sought to remind the public that Pioneer Place remains committed to quality care.
“This is a five-star facility,” he said. “It’s been audited and certified by the state of Oregon as a five-star facility, that’s the best facility that you can have … We as a board are committed to maintaining that and we will not reduce costs at the cost of the quality of the facility.”
Crismon noted that rebuilding the facility’s website is on the to-do list as well.
