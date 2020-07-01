VALE — The Department of Interior announced the amounts of Payments in Lieu of Taxes for 2020 on Tuesday. PILT is allocated for those counties which have federal land within their borders for which they do not receive property taxes.
Since payments are not announced until after the budget process is over, budgeted amounts for the coming fiscal year budgets are always an estimate, and in more recent years the payments have been appropriated by Congress on an annual basis, so the amounts have not been guaranteed.
Idaho and Oregon U.S. Senators are pushing to have full-payments guaranteed for at least 10 years.
In the latest payment, Malheur County is slated to receive a little more than $2.895 million, about $500,000 more than was budgeted for the next fiscal year.
“We’re going to save it,” County Administrator Lorinda Debois said of the extra revenue.
The figure is determined through a formula based on the amount of federal land within a county; for Malheur County that is about 4.290 acres.
“I’m not going to change the budget,” Dubois said, adding the extra funds will be a cushion in the budget against possible revenue shortfalls in revenue due to the pandemic.
According to the Department of Interior, numbers of total PILT payments for Oregon are about $23.321 million on 31,312,205 acres.
For Payette County, the payment is $179,805 on 46,067 acres; and for Washington County, the payment is $858,715 on 340,642 federal acres.
Payments to Idaho counties total about $33.759 million of 32,626,894 acres.
