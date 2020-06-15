Pilot shelter project talk continues with Wednesday forum

Bags sit packed near the door of one of the tiny home shelters in Ontario on April 30, the final day of being open for the temporary pilot homeless shelter project.

 Griffin Hewitt, file | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO — The City of Ontario and Community in Action are holding a public meeting Wednesday afternoon at Four Rivers Cultural Center to discuss the outcomes related to the temporary pilot emergency homeless shelter project.

The pilot shelter project, intended to be a temporary winter shelter, ceased operations at the end of April, as the grant funding the project only allowed for the project to continue through then.

According to the meeting’s agenda provided by Ontario City Manager Adam Brown, the “presentation of outcomes” will be made by Community in Action’s Executive Director Barb Higinbotham and Heather Echeveste, Housing Programs Manger.

Following the presentation will be a question and comment period for the public give feedback.

