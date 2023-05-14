PAYETTE — Does driving on the State Highway 52 bridge between Payette and Ontario feel rather narrow to you? It won’t stay that way for too long, as officials with the Idaho Transportation Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation prepare to work together on a replacement bridge.

At an open house at Payette City Hall on May 10, residents got the opportunity to see a visualization of the scope of the project, which is expected to begin construction in 2026. According to Styles Salek, a project manager with ITD, the aim is to replace the structure and provide wider shoulders on the vehicle deck.



