Members of the public and Idaho Transportation Department officials are seen talking about a proposed project to replace the State Highway 52 Snake River Bridge, during an open house on May 10. Project officials are seeking input from the public until May 25, with the project expected to begin construction in 2026.
Corey Evan photo | Argus Observer
A printed map shows the scope of work to be anticipated during this project.
PAYETTE — Does driving on the State Highway 52 bridge between Payette and Ontario feel rather narrow to you? It won’t stay that way for too long, as officials with the Idaho Transportation Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation prepare to work together on a replacement bridge.
At an open house at Payette City Hall on May 10, residents got the opportunity to see a visualization of the scope of the project, which is expected to begin construction in 2026. According to Styles Salek, a project manager with ITD, the aim is to replace the structure and provide wider shoulders on the vehicle deck.
“We’re going to be improving the width of the shoulders and the lane widths as well,” said Salek in a Wednesday interview. “We’re currently in our preliminary design phase and working to advance [the timetable to 2025], if possible and the schedule allows us to.”
The new bridge is to feature two 12-foot lanes, one in each direction, with an 8-foot shoulder on each side. There are only 1-foot shoulders on the existing bridge, which was originally built in 1953.
“We’re going to update it to current highway standards to provide that 8-foot shoulder,” Salek continued. “The bridge is only designed for the size and the width of the deck that is there currently. We need to construct an entirely new bridge and foundation in order to support the new width of the structure.”
The existing bridge has two steel girders which sit on the bridge’s concrete piers, and are not compatible with extra weight from a widened deck, he said.
According to John Tomlinson, communication manager for ITD, an average of 4,800 vehicles — 4,160 passenger vehicles and 640 commercial vehicles — used the bridge daily in 2022.
“We do traffic-demand modeling, so that handles the traffic volume side of things. Then with a project like this, we go through … a federal environmental review process. We do a number of different studies to look at impacts to wildlife populations among a number of things.” According to an informational poster at the open house, officials on both sides of the river have received input from emergency responders and cargo haulers, stating that a full bridge closure would “greatly impact response time and access.” As such, construction is to be constructed in two phases — one side of the bridge being built in each phase — to allow traffic flow to continue with less disruption.
The project is presently expected to cost an estimated $17 million and take approximately two years to build.. It is funded by both departments, with a respective mix of federal and state funding.
““There’s a lot room for a lot of changes in design and things that impact the construction cost, [such as] inflation and what not. That’s our best estimate at this time, it’ll be refined as we go through final design and get a better handle on what all this project will entail.”
Noteworthy is that in Fall 2022, Payette city and county officials worked with ITD officials on a project to rehabilitate the bridge deck and guardrail ahead of any planned replacement, according to the project website.
