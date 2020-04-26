PAYETTE — With the resignation of Charles Storer from the Payette Airport Commission, the City of Payette has had to work in spite of the ongoing novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic to fill his shoes. At the Payette City Council’s Zoom meeting on April 20, it was announced that someone was found.
Submitted for their approval of appointment to the position was John “Willie” Hollis, at the recommendation of Deputy City Clerk Bobbie Black.
“The reason he was seeing appointment was “to help keep the airport open and he keeps his plane there,’” said Black via email on April 21. “He would like to see more improvement to the facility.”
According to Black, Hollis is an airplane owner with 16 years of piloting experience.
“He was Payette Airport Manager for 3 years,” added Black.
Councilor Ray Wickersham motioned to approve Hollis’ appointment, with Councilor Lori Steiniker seconding. The vote was unanimous.
Hollis’ term will expire June 30, 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.