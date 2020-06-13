Burns Paiute Tribe Chairman Cecil Dick, left, speaks to open the Black Lives Matter vigil on Saturday night. Dick, along with Vice Chairman Eric Hawley, right, came to speak about systemic racism in Eastern Oregon.
Burns Paiute Tribe Chairman Cecil Dick, left, speaks to open the Black Lives Matter vigil on Saturday night. Dick, along with Vice Chairman Eric Hawley, right, came to speak about systemic racism in Eastern Oregon.
Nik Streng | The Argus Observer
Raquel Sandoval, right, and other leadership members of Black Lives Matter Ontario spoke at the vigil.
Nik Streng | The Argus Observer
Eric Hawley, vice chairman of the Burns Paiute Tribe, speaks.
Nik Streng | The Argus Observer
The memorial for Black Lives Matter was made by Claudia Juarez, a student at Ontario High School.
Nik Streng | The Argus Observer
Jenn Yano, one of the leaders of Black Lives Matter Ontario, speaks at the vigil.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.