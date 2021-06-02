This information was submitted in a news release from Chapter K P.E.O. on May 25.
VALE
The Vale Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood recently announced winners of statewide and local P.E.O. Scholarships sponsored by Chapter K.
“It is no surprise to me these excellent women were selected for P.E.O. Scholarships, and I anticipate the positive impact of their further education to be returned to our communities” said Chapter K President Tiffany Cruickshank.
Earning a $1,250 Oregon Scholarship is Tessa McFetridge, who will be a senior at Eastern Oregon University, where she will be working toward a degree in psychology. Ultimately, she plans to pursue graduate studies in occupational therapy or school psychology. Her goal is to work in a school district to help kids that struggle academically and help them grow in the classroom by gaining confidence in themselves.
Another Oregon Scholarship in the amount of $1,250 was awarded to Kylee [DeLong] Peterson who is currently attending George Fox University. Peterson is in the Doctorate of Clinical Psychology program, and she plans on working in a primary care setting focused on providing accessible mental health services to underrepresented populations.
Mattie Siddoway is an $1,800 Marguerite Scholarship winner. She is a 2021 graduate of Vale High School where she was class salutatorian and involved in National Honor Society, FFA, basketball, cross-country and track. Siddoway will attend Treasure Valley Community College to pursue a degree in nursing.
Maycee DeLong was also awarded an $1,800 Marguerite Scholarship was . She is currently a sophomore at Oregon State University where she is working toward a kinesiology degree with a minor in business. While in college, Maycee has taken an active role in a sorority, has joined a tennis club, and works at a daycare on campus.
A third Marguerite Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 was awarded to Brianna Skerjanec, a 2021 graduate of Vale High School. She was involved in FBLA, FCA, Language Club, Science Club, and track. Skerjanec will be attending TVCC to study business.
Belen Toledo was selected as the TVCC Mildred Wood $1,000 Scholarship recipient for the 2021-22 school year. The Chapter K P.E.O. Mildred Wood Scholarship was established with contributions from Chapter K P.E.O. to the TVCC Foundation for the purpose of providing scholarship support to non-traditional female students at TVCC.
