Crews installed furnishings, such as sinks, cabinets and electric tie-ins as part of the pharmacy remodel at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario on March 6, according to Joe Collins, facilities manager. The upper deck of the parking garage was closed for a couple of hours that morning as a crane was brought in to do the heavy lifting of hoisting a new air handler unit to the roof, Claudia Weathermon, director of marketing and communication for the hospital. Collins says the $950,000 project is estimated to be completed on April 15.
Pharmacy remodel nears completion at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario
- Photo courtesy of Saint Alphonsus
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.