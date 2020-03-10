Pharmacy remodel nears completion at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario
Crews installed furnishings, such as sinks, cabinets and electric tie-ins as part of the pharmacy remodel at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario on March 6, according to Joe Collins, facilities manager.

Crews installed furnishings, such as sinks, cabinets and electric tie-ins as part of the pharmacy remodel at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario on March 6, according to Joe Collins, facilities manager. The upper deck of the parking garage was closed for a couple of hours that morning as a crane was brought in to do the heavy lifting of hoisting a new air handler unit to the roof, Claudia Weathermon, director of marketing and communication for the hospital. Collins says the $950,000 project is estimated to be completed on April 15.

