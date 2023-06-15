Petitioners seek repeal of Greater Idaho meetings in Malheur County

The illustration using Greater Idaho’s publically dispersed Phase 1 map shows how it would look if Malheur County were no longer included in the proposal to move the Idaho-Oregon border.

MALHEUR COUNTY — Malheur County voters may soon be heading back to the ballot over Greater Idaho meetings. Local citizens, who are getting ready to form a political action committee, have filed two initiative petitions with the Malheur County Clerk's Office. One repeals the civil penalty related to not holding meetings, the other repeals the measure altogether. The measure mandates Malheur County Court to hold three special meetings per year related to moving the Idaho-Oregon border.

County officials told petitioners that while it is possible to repealing a portion of the measure, it could still be legally enforceable by writ of mandamus. As such, the plan is to only collect signatures on the petition for the full repeal and let the initial initiative petition time out.



