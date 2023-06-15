Petitioners seek repeal of Greater Idaho meetings in Malheur County

MALHEUR COUNTY — Malheur County voters may soon be heading back to the ballot over Greater Idaho meetings. Local citizens, who are getting ready to form a political action committee, have filed two initiative petitions with the Malheur County Clerk's Office. One repeals the civil penalty related to not holding meetings, the other repeals the measure altogether. The measure mandates Malheur County Court to hold three special meetings per year related to moving the Idaho-Oregon border.
County officials told petitioners that while it is possible to repealing a portion of the measure, it could still be legally enforceable by writ of mandamus. As such, the plan is to only collect signatures on the petition for the full repeal and let the initial initiative petition time out.
Despite this, the petition to repeal the penalty has been approved for ballot title with the Malheur County District Attorney expecting to complete the ballot title no later than June 20. Once the ballot title is received, petitioners will be able to submit cover and signature sheets for County Clerk Gayle Trotter’s approval to circulate. This information was spelled out in a letter sent from Trotter to chief petitioners, Benjamin ‘Blu’ Fortner, David Armstrong and Antonio Sunseri on June 12.
Sunseri is not on the latest prospective petition to totally repeal the measure. Chief Petitioners for that include Armstrong, Fortner and Christine Hood, the latter of whom is the secretary for the Malheur County Republican Central Committee.
Per their paperwork on the petition to fully repeal the measure, “we the people of Malheur County wish to have this ordinance removed from our County Code.”
Furthermore, if the initiative passes as a ballot measure in the General Election in November of 2024, petitioners propose the entire text of the current Ordinance in Title 1, Chapter 12, be “entirely removed from the County Code.”
Petitioners are planning to schedule meetings in the near future. The Argus will provide more information as it becomes available.
In May of 2021, 54% of the 35% registered-voter turnout for Malheur County approved the meetings. Since then, an average of 10 have showed up to the meetings both in favor of and against the measure. As it did not carry a sunset, the only way those meetings can come to an end is through an initiative petition.
The Greater Idaho movement has passed similar measures in about a dozen eastern Oregon counties. An Argus Observer special report in February showed how other counties are also seeing low interest in the proposal since it passed.
The movement also had lawmakers introduce mirror legislation in Oregon and Idaho that would require lawmakers to sit down and talk about the details. Those bills both languished before getting a single public hearing.
