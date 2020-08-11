Petitioner files state documents to recall Ontario City Councilor Freddy Rodriguez

ONTARIO — The Ontario City Recorder got the word that documents have been filed with the state to recall a member of the Ontario City Council who was elected by voters in the General Election in November of 2018.
“I have received verification that the appropriate and correct documents have been filed and accepted at the State of Oregon Elections Division to move forward on the recall of Ontario City Councilor Alfredo “Freddy” Rodriguez,” wrote Tori Barnett, in an email late Monday afternoon.
She said that the petitioner, Vernon Dennison, had been notified of the accepted filing, and that she was waiting to hear back from him to arrange a meeting “to complete the next steps in the process.”
According to Barnett, Dennison filed an Initial Petition (SEL350) with her late in July, but nothing more could be done until the state documents were filed. Now that the state forms have been verified by Barnett, Dennison can meet with her so she can “explain the signature collection process, and provide the documents to do so.”
“Any signatures collected prior to that time, or collected on anything other than the forms my office provides, will be declared invalid and will not be accepted,” Barnett previously explained.
Once Denisson has the official forms from the city, he must obtain 493 valid signatures from voters within the Ontario City Limits within 90 days.
As City Hall remains closed to the public, he will have to arrange a meeting with Barnett, which according to her has not yet been done.
The Argus reached out to Denisson on Aug. 5, to see if he would like to explain to citizens why he is petitioning to recall Rodriguez, and he declined saying “they can read about it in the paper.”
After explaining this was the newspaper, Denisson declined further comment.
The newspaper reached out to Rodriguez this morning for comment regarding the attempt to remove him from his seat on the Ontario City Council.
“I feel any citizen has the right to do that if there’s a legitimate reason,” he said. However, he added that in this case it was “an attack” that started in January.
“I feel that this petitioner’s reason is extremely biased, part of an elaborate plan of attack.”
The petitioner is the husband of an employee of his ex-girlfriend, Sarah Ray, according to Rodriguez. This information was confirmed by Ray, who had previously contacted the Argus Observer regarding a civil matter between her and Rodriguez.
The Argus Observer did not disclose the civil matter to the public, per its policy. However, we did fact-check with both the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney David Goldthorpe, who both confirmed that while a restraining order barring Rodriguez from contacting Ray was recently upheld, although no criminal charges had ever been filed, as there was no evidence of an actual crime.
“There’s not enough here to even waste the DA’s time, as there is no evidence of a crime,” Undersheriff Travis Johnson recently told the Argus.
According to Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter, if enough signatures are gathered, Barnett will turn them over to Trotter’s office for verification.
If those signatures are found to be valid, a special election would be conducted by the clerk’s office.
Griffin Hewitt contributed to this article.
