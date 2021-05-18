Petitioner Cydney Cooke turns in signatures for recall

ONTARIO
Enough signatures on a petition to recall a member of the Ontario City Council were dropped off at Ontario City Hall on Monday afternoon to trigger a signature verification by the county clerk.
Ontario City Recorder Tori Barnett verified that Petitioner Cydney Cooke, of Ontario, who filed paperwork on March 9 to recall City Councilor Freddy Rodriguez turned in eight more than the required 494 signatures by means of 73 sheets of signature pages as well as the SEL339 form, verifying what was given to Barnett.
Once Barnett counted the signatures, which she technically has three days to do, she was going to deliver them to Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter. Barnett said she planned to count signatures Monday night and take them to Trotter today. The county clerk will then have 10 days to verify that the signatures are valid. Due to the fact that sometimes signatures are often not valid, Barnett said she told Cooke to go ahead and keep gathering signatures (which can be done for 90 days from the day the paperwork was submitted).
The number of signatures needed is calculated by the county clerk from the number of registered voters from the most recent gubernatorial election, Barnett explained.
Trotter recently told the newspaper that if she verified the required number of signatures, it would then trigger a special election.
This is the second petition recently filed to recall Rodriguez. The first filed by Vernon Dennisson in July of 2020 resulted in no action as the required documentation was not returned to City Recorder Tori Barnett by the deadline near the end of October of 2020.
Rodriguez was elected by voters to his current position on the Ontario City Council in 2018, and was sworn into office Jan. 3, 2019.
Rodriguez was nominated as council president in January, by Councilor Ken Hart, who was selected by the council to replace Dan Capron, who stepped down in October of 2020 as he had moved outside of city limits. Councilor Michael Braden had been filling in that seat on an interim basis following Capron’s departure.
Cooke filed her petition shortly after a heated council work session on March 4, in which several people during the public comment portion launched a slew of allegations about Rodriguez, including domestic abuse and alleging that he had violated a restraining order. The back-and-forth continued with Rodriguez slurring a former council member from the dias.
“In my defense, I have been pushed to the edge. I haven’t been able to professionally weather it and handle it,” he said during a phone interview this morning.
Rodriguez says “every citizen has a right to take action like that … for any reason they believe is justified.” However, he said, “in this situation, there is no clear indication as to what that reason is,” adding that the allegations about him violating a restraining order for the current recall were the same as in 2020. Both times those allegations have been unfounded.
Rodriguez does have one standing restraining order against him in Malheur County. Local officials, including Undersheriff Travis Johnson this morning, have repeatedly confirmed there have been no violations of that restraining order. Johnson said it looked like someone else had tried to file a separate restraining order on Jan. 25, but it was eventually withdrawn.
Rodriguez reiterated that there weren’t any criminal charges against him, and that his criminal record will show that “I have never laid a hand on none of them.”
While the public has continued to press the council to do something about stripping the presidency of Rodriguez, the city’s charter is written in such a way that the council can not do that. Such an action would have to be done through a recall by the citizens.
The city’s charter also prevents the council from stripping presidency from a sitting member. However, it is noteworthy that a committee reviewing the city’s charter is gearing up to propose changes to several subsections of what is essentially the city’s constitution. Among these, is giving the council authority to revoke presidency.
