‘People are losing hope’

A local man, known as Chris, sits on a sidewalk near the Sinclair Station on East Idaho Avenue in mid-August, where he stayed for a large majority of the summer. When it came to moving him along somewhere else, law enforcement officials had their hands tied, with no place established.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — When it comes to people experiencing homelessness, there are many dynamics shaping what actions law enforcement officials can take to move people along from public places, including sidewalks and parks. In a presentation to the Ontario City Council during its Sept. 13 meeting, Police Chief Michael Iwai provided an overview of these and also noted a pending House bill that would require cities to establish a place to move those people by June of 2023.

 



