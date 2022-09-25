‘People are losing hope’

ONTARIO — When it comes to people experiencing homelessness, there are many dynamics shaping what actions law enforcement officials can take to move people along from public places, including sidewalks and parks. In a presentation to the Ontario City Council during its Sept. 13 meeting, Police Chief Michael Iwai provided an overview of these and also noted a pending House bill that would require cities to establish a place to move those people by June of 2023.
Chronically transient’
At any time in Oregon there are more than 4,300 people who are “chronically transient,” according to federal data on the state. While there were about 377 unsheltered individuals living in the Malheur County area in 2020, less is known about how many were chronically transient.
“These are the folks primarily that the Ontario Police Department regularly deal with,” the chief said.
A high volume of calls officers respond to are related to issues with those people and it is often in business corridors.
“That’s what the city needs to address,” he said, noting it was not a police department issue, but a community issue.
One of those people, known by locals as Chris, was recently living on public sidewalks nearby the Sinclair Station on East Idaho Avenue, nearby the Bargain Center. He was there for a large majority of the summer.
According to a conversation in August with Josh Rhew, owner of the Bargain Center, Chris has a mental health issue and would sit on the sidewalk using drugs and drinking all day in plain sight, attracting similar people to the area, he said. Rhew has actively been working on cleaning up that area from an assortment of issues related to the unhoused.
During the council meeting, Council President Ken Hart asked Iwai to explain to the citizens why Chris couldn’t just be moved along. The chief pointed to the current code enforcement statute and how it needs revised language regarding violations.
Rather than just moving people from Point A to Point B, a proposed House bill would require public areas — not campsites — to be identified as a place where unhoused individuals could be moved. However, Iwai noted that case law outcomes, including that of Martin v Boise, will “drive the bus” on how that goes. The U.S. Supreme Court in that case ruled that cities cannot enforce anti-camping ordinances if they do not have enough homeless shelter beds available for their homeless population.
Mayor Riley Hill said that the city is working on obtaining land the state owns to be used for moving people.
‘Connecting the dots’
When this came up, Councilor Eddie Melendrez sought to clarify that the 2022-23 budget initially had proposed $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for projects related to homelessness. The budget committee slashed all but $10,000 of that money, reallocating it to other projects with the hopes they could tap the state for more funding related to homelessness later.
It’s noteworthy that the council rejected $3.5 million of state funds through Project Turnkey. For that, the Legislture allocated $65 million in emergency funding in 2021 to convert hotels into shelters. Council members at the time cited lack of a good operating or financial plan as well as not enough advance notice from Euvalcree about its proposal to convert the Red Lion Hotel into transitional housing.
“There are a lot of resources in the community and the resource organizations are not doing a good job connecting the dots,” Iwai said.
During his presentation, the chief also noted that data about the unhoused was focused on tracking outputs and not outcomes. In addition to what resources the community provides, Iwai sought data to measure the success of those individuals utilizing those services and getting back into the community as productive members of society.
“There was none,” Iwai said.
‘People are losing hope’
Christine Hood, owner of Oregon Trail Hobbies & Gifts on Oregon Street, spoke during public comments at the council meeting, issuing a plea for the council to “re-evaluate the reality of what Ontario is now.”
“People are losing hope in their city, they’re losing hope in their place, they’re losing hope in you,” she said.
She joins other merchants who deal with discarded needles, people bathing in faucets, defacating and urinating in flower pots, drug use in bathrooms, robberies, people living under businesses and basements, and store owners being threatened or physically assaulted.
“I implore you: Quit looking for pretty archways and a trail that’s going to turn into a drug-dealing, gang-banger super highway faster than an addict can blow out his veins,” Hood said. “Address the real problem of Ontario, address it with the police head on and clean up our streets. Return the level of safety that’s been lost in the last two years. I grew up in this town and this is not my town.”
After Hood’s comments, Iwai noted that some of those concerns had been brought up in a recent meeting of merchants. He said Penny Bakefelt, who helped launch Neighborhood Watch groups throughout the city, is also working on getting a Business Watch formed. Iwai said that the downtown merchants are frustrated not just with issues related to homelessness, but also crime.
Hill and Councilor John Kirby assured Hood that they want to do address the issue and are working on a solution. Kirby noted that citizens who opted to legalize recreational marijuana were largely the reason the city is at the point it is now.
“I would just as soon go back and leave the money where it was, but we have a problem and the citizens of Ontario are the ones that brought us to this point,” Kirby said.
