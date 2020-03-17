NYSSA — Dozens of sharp spellers got together on March 12 to compete in the fourth annual Malheur County Spelling Bee, held at Nyssa Elementary School.
The novel coronavirus COVID-19 failed to have any mental effect on the competitors ahead of the Bee, according to Nyssa Elementary Principal Matt Murray.
“Our competitors continue to come to our bee more prepared than previously,” said Murray via email on March 13. “I believe that is the result of growing interest in the competition, but even moreso, the fact that we sent our winner to Scripps last year, and she came back with a different view of the level of competition at the national level.”
Nyssa Middle School student Arcadia ‘Cadi’ Corn was the 2019 County Bee winner.
“She has shared her experiences, and that information is filtering out.” Murray added. “Other parents would like their son or daughter to have a shot at going to Scripps, as well.”
According to Murray, the list of the most challenging words in this year’s County Bee included “mince,” “cellular,” “gargoyle,” “sherpa,” “memorandum” and “plaiting.”
Cadi would go on to win the Bee overall championship, for the third year running. Her winning word was “atrocity.”
Cara Zacharias was the runner-up.
As far as the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Murray said now is too soon to speculate how COVID will affect it.
“I have received no information from Scripps about changes or cancellation. They send out regular notifications, so I imagine they are in a holding pattern at this point. The Bee is not until the final week in May.”
And the winners are
Following is a list of Bee winners, placers and showers by grade level, followed by the schools each student represents:
1st grade: 1. Sylvia Draper, Cairo; 2. Olivia Wilson, Nyssa; 3. Adam Elamry, Alameda;
2nd grade: 1. Max Rodriguez, Cairo; 2. Caroline Contreras, Alameda; 3. Clara Berrett, Arock;
3rd grade: 1. Ricky Rodelo, Nyssa; 2. Gavyn Petty, Vale; 3. Natalia Larios Arreola, Aiken;
4th grade: 1. Layne Berrett, Arock; 2. Jacsen Iracheta, Alameda; 3. Justin Manees, Harper;
5th grade: 1. Michael Corn, Nyssa; 2. Collin Mulvany, Willow Creek; 3. Alonso Lozano, Cairo;
6th grade: 1. Ariel Martinez, Four Rivers; 2. Abigail Schulthies, Nyssa; 3. Cathryn Bauersfeld, Alameda;
7th grade: 1. Arcadia ‘Cadi’ Corn, Nyssa; 2. Lizzy Corona, Four Rivers; 3. Jocelyn Robertson, Annex; and
8th Grade: 1. Cara Zacharias, Vale; 2. Qorianka Casas, Annex; 3. Keighlee Glover, Nyssa
