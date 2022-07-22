Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — A peaceful protest is planned for Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the former home of Four Rivers Health Care at 640 Southwest Fourth Ave.

Karly Bentz, one of the organizers of the protest informed the newspaper in a phone call received on July 22 about the protest along with the time and location.



Tags

Load comments