ONTARIO — A peaceful protest is planned for Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the former home of Four Rivers Health Care at 640 Southwest Fourth Ave.
Karly Bentz, one of the organizers of the protest informed the newspaper in a phone call received on July 22 about the protest along with the time and location.
A flyer circulating locally about the protest, states that it is a LifeChain Event.
“Help us kick Planned Parenthood OUT of Ontario,” it reads, urging participants to “wear pro-life T-shirts, bring signs and other peaceful forms of protest.”
The flyer states that Planned Parenthood is opening in Ontario as soon as possible.
Planned Parenthood has not officially confirmed the building will soon be home to one of its clinics; however, a top official has stated there are plans to open a clinic in Ontario. The reason: abortions becoming mostly inaccessible in neighboring Idaho except in limited cases of rape, incest or risk of life for the mother. Once the trigger law goes into full effect, all other abortions in Idaho will become a felony, with family members able to sue providers.
“This will make Ontario the abortion destination for the state of Idaho, eastern Oregon and southeastern Washington,” reads the flyer. “This will have a devastating impact on our community with thousands of abortions taking place right here in our backyard.”
Bentz was recently featured on the Morning Light talk show on Salt and Light Catholic Radio. She told hosts there is “a large group of us over in Ontario who don’t want to see this happen,” noting that they are planning multiple events and that the public could learn more on the group’s Facebook page: Abortion Free Ontario.
Bentz told talk show hosts that although it looked like city officials would allow the opening of the clinic, they “were praying” it won’t happen.
However, abortion remains a legal and protected health-care right in Oregon per House Bill 3391 passed by voters in 2017. As such, it is not likely the city can ban the medical facility.
In fact, Ontario City Councilors with different views over the matter have gone on the record to state their views, with one adamantly opposed stating there was nothing they could do to stop it.
Per law, Medicaid covers abortions in Oregon. In Oregon, those who do not qualify for Medicaid, may still be eligible to receive coverage through Oregon’s Reproductive Health Equity Act. Other options include clinical funding (sometimes available), or the Abortion Access Network, a nonprofit organization funded by Northwest Abortion Access Fund, which helps pay for abortions (including travel and lodging vouchers) for those needing assistance with that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.