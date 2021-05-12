ONTARIO
In a message to the Argus on Monday, Ontario City Council president Freddy Rodriguez announced the city’s Peace Officers Memorial BBQ planned for Friday has been canceled.
The barbecue was initially supposed to be held in conjunction with the hydrant paint event slated for this coming Saturday as a means to honor peace officers from the local area who had fallen in the line of duty. Rodriguez first brought the idea up to the council during an April 8 work session, encouraging the council, mayor and city staff to attend, along with police officers and stating he would seek input from the police department as to how to commemorate local officers as a means of showing positive action in the city.
However, on Tuesday Rodriguez told the newspaper “I was told and confirmed by [Police Chief Steven Romero] that [he] felt officers wouldn’t show up, so we canceled it,” said Rodriguez.
In an email Tuesday, Romero cited personal time constraints and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and several other reasons for the cancelation.
“COVID restrictions are still an area of contention for our region and worried about the optics of having a group activity here at [the department]. Officers have been challenged and complained about in past because they are on duty and perceived to always have to wear a mask,” wrote Romero. “Informal survey (staff conversations) of how many officers or OPD staff that are available was very low. Did not inquire reasons as to why they could not make it.”
However, Romero hinted at the event possibly being held in the summer, which may also include an open house.
The chief also encouraged Rodriguez to “show support through our Facebook posting of National Police Week,” which was added to the Ontario City Police Department’s Facebook page on Monday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.