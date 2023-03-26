WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Officials at Payette and Weiser school districts have spent the last week going over their options of how to deal with their unsuccessful requests for more money from patrons. Both districts ran supplemental levy elections on March 14, attempting to request increases in their respective districts to pay for needed repairs and upgrades to their facilities and other school-related needs.
Payette
In an email to the Argus Tuesday afternoon, Payette School District Interim Superintendent Brad Baumberger shared his learning experience with his district’s unsuccessful levy request for $500,000 per year for two years. In his comments, Baumberger said that the district could benefit from improved communication with city officials and with its patrons.
“My father was a superintendent of schools for 30-plus years in three different states and never lost a levy or bond campaign,” wrote Baumberger. “He said, the job of the superintendent to lead a community through tough financial times. If that individual cannot, then it is time to get a new superintendent, and I agree.”
He said the district plans to run its levy again on May 16, and that he already has plans to improve communication with the community. At the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, he acknowledged a greater need to communicate with all in the community.
“Councilor Daniel Lopez invited me to speak with Payette City Council. Robin Long has contacted me to schedule a time to visit with Payette Chamber of Commerce. Kathy Patrick has asked me to accompany her to the senior center and Mayor Craig Jensen has requested a tour of the entire district to see first hand the challenges Payette School District faces in the future.”
The biggest concern Baumberger observed, as he told the newspaper, is a lack of school and community unity. He expressed hope that he can learn from Baseball Coach Tracy Bratcher’s success recruiting community members to erect the school’s new video scoreboard.
“Mayor Craig Jensen, Councilor Daniel Lopez, Trustee Andy Kirkendall and I have a few more months to get things headed in the right direction. When we are done we should have a standard and/or routine practice established for disseminating information to the public and groups who need to be addressed in person. Our young adults will be somewhere after school hours, I hope they are involved in school/community supported activities.”
In speaking to the Payette City Council at its regular meeting March 20, Baumberger told the council that he is also keeping an eye on developments in the Idaho Legislature; He anticipates that the Legislature will pass a bill to put Idaho schools back on average daily attendance funding, whereas schools have been funded by total enrollment since 2020 due to COVID-19.
Weiser
The Argus reached out to Weiser School District Superintendent Wade Wilson to learn how officials are coping with that district’s failed ask for $500,000 per year for four years. In his emailed response on March 16, he said the reasons for the failure were unclear at that time.
“We had very low voter turnout, and I don't know if that is because the levy was not visible enough, the weather kept people home, or if many voters were indifferent to the results, or other,” wrote Wilson. “For those who voted no, I don't know if they were opposed to property taxes in general, if they felt the levy was too much, they did not have enough information on how the funds would be spent, if did not believe there was a need, felt like the district already had the resources to address existing needs, or other. We hope to receive feedback on the reasons.”
In a followup email on Tuesday, Wilson said that the district Board of Trustees met Monday evening and opted to run a new election this May for a four-year levy at the district’s present levy rate of $310,000 per year. The present eight-year levy expires in June.
“We appreciate our patrons who voted in this election, as we believe our schools and our children should be a focal point in our rural community. We hope that we made available to the public enough information for our voters to be able to make a personally informed decision as they voted, and we certainly welcome any feedback from our patrons.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.