PAYETTE — Even a global pandemic can’t stop people from doing good, as the Payette Senior Center is demonstrating through their participation in the Meals on Wheels program. Kathy Patrick, director of the Senior Center, leads a team of four volunteers who include a team of two cooks and two delivery people.
Patrick explained to the newspaper on April 20 that the Senior Center’s operations have become twofold:
“First of all, we’ll continue with our Meals on Wheels program, we’re averaging 50 meals a day,” said Patrick. “My delivery guys are wearing gloves and masks as much to make the people we deliver to comfortable, as well as protection. Then we’re also doing food boxes for anyone in the community… all I need to know is how many is in the family, and age.”
Patrick says volunteers came in on April 18 to make boxes, as well, to help meet the community’s need during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 public health crisis.
Patrick says ages are kept as statistics in order to report to the Idaho Food Bank; Seniors are counted as anyone age 60 and over, adults 18 to 59 and children as anyone under 18.
“[It’s] so they can be prepared to send more groceries for us to distribute,” she said.
Patrick expressed encouragement to the community, as they deal with the fallout from the pandemic.
“Just be positive; this has got to end sooner or later.”
Having said that, she also believes some of its effects on daily life may be here to stay.
“I must say, I don’t think that I don’t think life will ever go back to the way it was before. Some things will change, the way we go out to eat, the way we go to a movie … I’m looking for changes, ‘cause I don’t think this is a short-term problem.”
Patrick reminds the public that the Senior Center remains closed at this time, out of abundance of caution, but still answers their phone.
“Obviously, we don’t want to be a carrier or … transmitting the disease.”
Patrick expressed gratitude for her health and the health of her family.
“That’s what keeps me going, and thank God for FaceTime and Zoom, for my kids and grandkids.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.