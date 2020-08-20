PAYETTE
Following spread of COVID-19 in both the city and county, Payette School District has announced that it will not be opening its doors to students on Monday.
Payette School District had planned on starting the 2020-2021 school year in person in "Category level 1 - Green" which would bring students back into the schools. Schools nationwide have been closed since mid-March due to the spread of COVID-19.
Since the beginning of August, Southwest District Health has had Payette County listed as a high risk (or red) county for spread of COVID-19.
The announcement was made via the Payette School District Facebook page. The Argus Observer confirmed the decision to not have school on Monday with a member of Payette School District Administration.
A meeting of the Payette School District Board of Trustees is being planned to readdress the 20-21 school year. The meeting has not been scheduled as of Thursday afternoon.
This news comes just days after it was announced that the Payette High School football team would be missing the opening weekend of the season (on Aug. 28 against Cole Valley Christian) as players had been potentially exposed to the virus during a camp.
