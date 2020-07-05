Nearly 100 American flags line the yard at Jim Smith’s house in Payette. Smith joined the Army at age 17, and began his three-year term in the Korean War when he was 18. He served in Korea for 18 months.
Now nearly 87 years old, Smith moved to Payette 16 years ago and started decorating his lawn with flags for Independence Day. He said he started with just a few flags, but quickly advanced to as many flags as he could fit in his yard.
Smith’s family has a deep history in military service. One of his brothers served in World War II and flew F-86 Sabres in the Korean War. Another of Smith’s brothers served in the Korean War and went missing in action in 1950.
The American flag post in Smith’s yard is adorned with a rock acknowledging his service. The decoration was a gift from Smith’s three children, his grandchildren and his wife, Jo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.