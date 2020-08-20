PAYETTE
Following spread of COVID-19 in both the city and county, Payette School District has announced that it will not be opening its doors to students or staff on Monday. However, following a special meeting of the Board of Directors this morning, it was decided class will start on Tuesday.
The announcement about the delay came to staff shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday from Superintendent Robin Gilbert, and was posted on the district’s Facebook page shortly thereafter.
Payette School District had planned on starting the 2020-21 school year with in-person classes in the school’s “Category level 1 — Green,” which would bring students back. Schools nationwide have been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19.
Since the beginning of August, Southwest District Health has had Payette County listed as a high risk (or red) county for spread of COVID-19.
The Argus Observer confirmed the decision to not have school on Monday with a member of Payette School District Administration.
This news comes just days after it was announced that the Payette High School football team would be missing the opening weekend of the season (on Aug. 28 against Cole Valley Christian) as players had been potentially exposed to the virus during a camp. As such, those players were not expected to go back to class on Monday.
Stay tuned for further information in our Sunday edition.
