Payette High School students stage walkout

About 25 students at Payette High School staged a walkout Thursday morning, which was regarding the allegations of a student getting expelled after reporting he had been pushed by a teacher.
Superintendent Robin Gilbert in a phone interview said that footage that was making the rounds on social media includes statements that are “inaccurate and expanded,” and that there have been no suspensions, no expulsion and no charges filed.
If it were a personnel matter, a teacher would be put on leave during an investigation. Gilbert confirmed that nobody was on paid leave.
She said the incident allegedly occurred on Monday and has been being investigated since then. This has included gathering written statements from students and staff that were in the area when the incident happened. Whatever that incident was happened in a hall when students were arriving back from lunch, and in “calming things down, they moved the disruption to be investigated.”
This has also included following up with parents, Gilbert said, some of whom were on the phone with school staff when the walkout began this morning.
For any families who feel it wasn’t handled correctly there is a chain of command to work through that, she said.
“They can come talk to me, I’m the next step,” Gilbert said.
The biggest concern is to ensure students are “safe and educated,” she said.
If a protest is disruptive to learning, students will be moved back away from the building but not kicked off the property, Gilbert explained.
“People get their first amendment rights mixed up, and think they have first amendment rights everywhere,” she said.
However, students are urged to keep it civil. And some who still want to have a conversation have set up a meeting “with the principal and myself about how to use their voices respectfully,” Gilbert said.
At lunch time on Thursday there were still about five kids outside “protesting,” she said, but they weren’t chanting or holding signs.
“Things have calmed down now,” Gilbert said.
Students who had been out of class for multiple periods were encouraged to go home for the day, as such, parents had to be called for anyone younger than 18.
She told a reporter on scene that district officials do not tolerate acts of assault toward students, and that Principal Jacob Williams has made it known that students can come talk to him about this or similar incidents.
“Our goal today has been to protect the learning environment and the students that are in class, and we have kept classes going and continue to take attendance,” said Gilbert. “I’ve had stronger administrator presence around here, bringing in other administrators and myself, to to make sure that these kids are safe, and that we continue to teach and learn.”
Parent feedback
A parent who had heard about the protest called to alert the newspaper.
The parent had also heard from his daughter that there were reports of a student being pushed by a teacher and that it was being mishandled. He had also heard the student was expelled after reporting it.
After hearing about the planned protest from his daughter on Wednesday night, Danny Crego said he felt the public needed to know about it so he contacted the media.
“I mean, this is small town Idaho. This is not normal and we need to do something,” he said. “We can’t just scoop it under the rug and pretend it doesn’t exist.”
Although he is not considering pulling his student out of school over the matter, as it is her senior year, Crego says now, “I don’t trust the school.”
As such, he told his daughter if anything like that happens to her to go to the police not the school, as assault is illegal.
“It’s kind of frightening, the fact that, OK, I understand stuff happens at schools, and everyone has feelings and people can get upset,” he said. “But physically assaulting a student, then with no investigation, you are expelled? Seriously — that’s how you handle the abuse policy?”
Student feedback
A student who wishes to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation says he witnessed the incident which happened to his friend.
He alleges a teacher “slammed a student against a wall in front of multiple witnesses during a passing period.”
He also alleges that another student who saw it and stepped in to separate the teacher from the student, then went online and mentioned he was going to talk to the media about it, after which time he allegedly was suspended and fired from his job.
“The reason we decided to set up the protest is we wanted parents to see it,” the student said.
Corey Evan contributed to this article.
