PAYETTE
After canceling sports in the spring, summer activities and other events nationwide, COVID-19 has canceled its first local football game, as Payette High School will not be able to open the season on time due to the potential of a spread stemming from a school activity.
In a Monday night Facebook post, Payette High School announced that there was a threat of exposure to COVID-19 present at the football camp held at the school last week. As a result, Payette High School has decided that all football practice be canceled until Aug. 28.
According to Payette High School Athletic Director Bob Dixon, this also means that the Pirates’ season opener against Cole Valley Christian (originally scheduled for Aug. 28) has been canceled.
This news comes just days after the Payette School Board of Trustees voted to open school this fall in the “green” safety category. Students are expected to return to class on Monday.
All of Payette County has been listed as “red” on Southwest District Health’s risk level chart since early in August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.