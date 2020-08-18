Chris Walker throw

Payette quarterback Chris Walker (1) passes the ball to a teammate during the Pirates’ loss to Parma on Oct. 6, 2017. The Pirates will not be able to play their season-opener against Cole Valley Christian after members of the team were potentially exposed to COVID-19 during a camp. 

 Nik Streng, file | The Argus Observer

PAYETTE

After canceling sports in the spring, summer activities and other events nationwide, COVID-19 has canceled its first local football game, as Payette High School will not be able to open the season on time due to the potential of a spread stemming from a school activity.

In a Monday night Facebook post, Payette High School announced that there was a threat of exposure to COVID-19 present at the football camp held at the school last week. As a result, Payette High School has decided that all football practice be canceled until Aug. 28.

According to Payette High School Athletic Director Bob Dixon, this also means that the Pirates’ season opener against Cole Valley Christian (originally scheduled for Aug. 28) has been canceled.

This news comes just days after the Payette School Board of Trustees voted to open school this fall in the “green” safety category. Students are expected to return to class on Monday.

All of Payette County has been listed as “red” on Southwest District Health’s risk level chart since early in August.

Nik Streng is the sports reporter for the Argus Observer. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 2015 with a master's degree in journalism, after graduating from Pacific University in 2013 with a degree in creative writing.

