Rest area restrooms may reopen ‘late this year’

FRUITLAND — As work wraps up on phase one of the sewer connection project at the Snake River Visitors Center and rest area on Interstate 84 East, the Fruitland City Council has lined up the company which will provide the equipment and labor needed to get going on phase two.
During its regular meeting on Monday, the council reviewed a certificate of substantial completion for the first phase, dated June 15, and unsealed bids received as of June 22 from companies interested in completing the second phase. The project is paid for by the Idaho Transportation Department.
Following is a list of bids received for the second phase.
• JC Constructors, Inc. - $586,791
• Blue Sky Construction - $783,376
• M2 Construction - $504,946
• Granite Excavation, Inc. - $621,399
According to the minutes from this meeting, the City Engineer estimate for the project was $480,000.
“T-O Engineers conducted a bid scope review and believe their bid to be responsive and complete and recommends the city award the contract to M2 Construction,” the minutes stated.
In an email on Wednesday, Jake Melder, public information officer for the transportation department, explained what’s next on the construction plans.
“The scope of phase one was to extend the City’s sewer line to the highway right-of-way line,” wrote Melder. “Phase two will install a lift station and continue to extend the sewer line under I-84 and connect to the rest area building.”
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to award the contract to M2, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The vote to approve was unanimous, 4-0. Melder stated the transportation department aims to have the new system in service at the rest area “late this year.”
“In the meantime, ITD will continue to maintain the outdoor portable toilets at the rest area,” Melder added.
Permanent restrooms at the rest area have been closed since August of 2019, due to saturation of the original septic system’s drainage field.
