Payette School Board OKs decennial rezone

A map of the Payette School District, as zoned for representation by the Board of Trustees, is shown here. Areas shaded in with marker indicate changes to zone boundaries, with calculations of the number of people represented by each trustee on the right.
PAYETTE — Every 10 years, school districts in Idaho are required under Idaho Code 33-313 to take a look at how many people are represented by each member of its school board and make changes to ensure representation is divided evenly based on the results of the U.S. Census. The Payette School District Board of Trustees showed its work to solve this decennial math equation at its regular meeting on Oct. 11.
In its latest decennial rezone, the board considered changes to three of the five zones within its boundary. Zone 2 (northwest) saw an increase of 331 residents over the last 10 years, totaling 2,222. Zone 3 (northeast) was adjusted down by 197 residents to end up at 2,032. Zone 4 (southeast) was decreased by 134 residents, ending with 2,144. Zones 1 (southwest Payette) and 5 (central Payette) remained unchanged, with 2,174 and 2,080 residents each.
In total, the five trustees represent a total of 10,652 residents.
Board Chairman Andy Kirkendall observed the changes as being “very minor.”
“This comes very close to getting us equal, as well as some little leeway in the areas that are looking to [see growth],” said Kirkendall.
“It’s so interesting that our zones are bordered by … the railroad tracks, the canal,” among other landmarks, Trustee Adam Rynearson observed.
According to Board Clerk Barbara Choate, all the zones are within the tolerance allowed by law.
“We took the most logical, large groups of people to re-equalize those zones,” she said. “This current re-zone does not unseat any sitting trustee.”
Rynearson moved to approve the rezone, seconded by Trustee Ethan Mittelstadt. The motion carried unanimously.
Also during this meeting, McCain Middle School teacher Lori Steiniker took the opportunity during the citizens comments portion of this meeting to suggest providing more detailed information to the public ahead of regular board meetings. Steiniker is also a Payette City Councilor.
She suggested this could be done by the school board putting out its agenda packets ahead of meetings, as the Payette City Council does.
