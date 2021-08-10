PAYETTE — It isn’t often that public officials hear comments from their constituents urging them to collect more taxes. However, at the Payette City Council’s fiscal year 2022 budget hearing on Monday, that’s what several residents said they should do.
These residents, several of whom live along River Street, urged the council to go ahead with its plans to collect foregone taxes to bolster its budget. One reason for this is the unfinished River Street repaving project, which councilors have been mulling over how to pay for while maintaining a fair tax structure for city residents.
Following are samples of comments received, which centered mainly on fixing River Street.
Resident Laura Gross used a Mark Twain quote to describe her feelings about the need for completing River Street now.
“I understand that the council wants to be fiscally responsible and keep taxes low. However, in the case of River Street, I believe the responsible thing to do is to eat this ‘live frog’ as soon as possible, so we can all enjoy the rest of our day,” said Gross. “River Street residents deserve to have a paved road just like all other city residents.”
Resident Liz Amason told the council they’ve held off of using foregone longer than they should have, and urged them to authorize completion of River Street so pavement connects to Seventh Avenue North.
Resident Kevin Tucker summed up the condition of the unpaved portions of River Street in four words: “Man, what a mess!”
Another reason city officials may collect foregone is a need for infrastructure improvements, particularly the city’s sewer system. Repairs budgeted for 2022 total $2.642 million in cost.
In explaining to those present what is in the new budget, City Clerk Mary Cordova offered a breakdown of where the city’s projected general fund revenues come from this year:
• Property taxes make up the lion’s share of revenue at 51%
•Intergovernmental revenues came second at 24%
• Local revenue, city reserves and other sources each have a 6% share
Distribution of general fund monies sees the police department receiving 58%, fire department 24%, administration 15%, the mayor and council get 5% and economic development will see the remaining 1%, totaling $27.000.
The city has 52 full-time employees and 25 part-time. Following discussions at the last regular meeting, the 2022 budget proposes a 10% wage increase to help city employees draw level with other cities, as far as compensation goes. In fiscal year 2020, they only got a 3% increase.
Across all funds, wages for city employees would total $4,099,919. Health insurance costs are set to increase 9.5%, according to Cordova.
Legislative funding would total $142,247. For the council chambers, $10,000 has been set aside for new audiovisual equipment to be used during public meetings. City Clerk Mary Cordova admitted that the existing equipment presents her with challenges.
“It’s not really the best,” said Cordova.
Executive funding would total $12,293 with no significant changes over the current year.
The fire department would receive $859,295, as it aims to transition licensure from emergency medical responder to emergency medical technician, recruit additional volunteers and put monies toward purchasing an additional fire truck. According to Cordova, an additional truck would lower the city’s Idaho Surveying and Rating Bureau score to a 3, down from the present 4.
The bureau grades fire departments on how well they protect their communities against the risk of fire every ten years, and awards a score of 1 to 10, with one being the best possible score.
The police department would receive a total of $1.564 million this year, which includes monies budgeted to purchase two new police vehicles. The department’s present fleet includes Dodge Chargers which were built as many as 13 years ago.
“We just had another car blow up … we’re down, like, three now,” said Cordova. “The Chargers we got back in 2008, 2009 are just dying faster than we can repair them. We have lots of towing bills.”
As the Street & Parks Department works to move the River Street project up for phase two, the budget aims to offer them $1.559 million this year. The department also aims to fix the city’s storm water system, buy a new plow truck and hire an additional employee.
Fleet services would get $210,911, helping towards hiring its own second employee and replacing the mechanics shop.
“[One full time] employee services over 100 pieces of equipment & vehicles and assists with building maintenance,” according to Cordova.
For the pool, a total budget of $460,822 would help pay its 17 employees, two of which are full-time, as well as fix up the wading pool and repairing deck tiles.
The tentative budget is $14.223 million, while the adopted budget for 2021 sees only $11.162 million being spent.
To pass the budget for 2022, the council must first pass Ordinance 1495, which accounts for appropriations. However, Mayor Jeff Williams stated that the city needs to have several more work sessions before it is ready to vote on the matter.
“We need more time,” said Williams.
Councilor Daniel Lopez motioned to move the ordinance to a second reading, seconded by Councilor Kathy Patrick. The voice vote to approve was 6-0.
