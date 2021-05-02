WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — The state of Idaho continues to buck the trend as it relates to the fourth wave of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., with just 154 confirmed cases reported statewide on Thursday according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. This continues to reflect in the effort to control the spread of the disease in the state’s long-term care facilities.
In the department’s weekly summary report on Friday, the total number of reported cases reached 9,521 across 319 facilities. This represents an increase of just 31 cases over the total reported the week of April 23.
Out of the 284 resolved outbreaks, 18 included only one reported staff or resident case.
Presently, 1,586 cases in 35 facilities remain active. However, 177 facilities have reported a total of 791 deaths.
Across Idaho, there are “just over 400” such facilities.
Following are the latest totals for facilities affected in Payette and Washington counties.
Ongoing outbreaks
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 81 cases, 9 deaths
Resolved outbreaks
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Neverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 7 cases
• Cottages of Payette: 12 cases, 1 death
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 19 cases
• Salubria Center, Cambridge: 18 cases, 1 death
• Cottages of Weiser: 21 cases
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 31 cases, 4 deaths
Locally, no additional outbreaks or cases have been reported since the department’s April 23 report. In total, six of these facilities have reported 18 deaths.
According to Southwest District Health, Payette County’s confirmed case count is 1,999 and its death toll is 36. Washington County has 870 confirmed cases and 21 deaths.
The latest report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/3gRAfRJ. Local COVID-19 information is available at phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/.
