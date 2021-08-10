Is COVID back at Payette County Jail?

The interior of the Payette County Jail, as seen in February 2019. A remote inspection by the Payette County Board of Commissioners and the Payette County Sheriff’s Office on Monday found no issues in need of correction.
PAYETTE — The newspaper followed up on a tip on Monday that a person recently released from Payette County Jail got sick while there, was never treated and then ended up in the hospital for pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19.
Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech said he is not aware of any former inmates in those circumstances, however, sent the following statement.
“The Payette County Jail was notified on Aug. 5, 2021, that a former inmate had tested positive for COVID-19. On July 26, a 40-year-old male was booked into the Payette County Jail on an outstanding warrant through Payette County. On Aug. 2nd, the male was released after posting a surety bond. While incarcerated, the inmate did not exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.
The Payette County Jail Facility has met with our medical staff and is monitoring all inmates for symptoms of COVID-19. There have been no new inmates added to the housing unit that was shared with this inmate. We will continue to keep those inmates separate from other housing units until after the two-week quarantine period has passed. At this time, we have not identified any additional inmates that have symptoms similar to COVID-19.
The testing available to our facility is for patients that currently have COVID-19 symptoms. Any inmates that have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 will be tested and quarantined if necessary.
