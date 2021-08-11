Idaho Department of Water Resource official gives update on state of drought

BOISE — Idaho’s exceptional Spring Drought of 2021 continued through the month of July. The combined average daily temperature of June and July set a new record statewide, based on the PRISM dataset (https://prism.oregonstate.edu) which goes back to 1895. A lack of precipitation in July continued the dry trend from the Spring. The only year with a drier March to July period occurred in 1924. The heat and lack of precipitation have had significant impacts on dryland agriculture and rangelands. Irrigated agriculture in smaller basins has also been significantly impacted as storage in reservoir systems have gone dry. Mountain Home Irrigation District and the Big Wood Canal Company shut down storage deliveries in June with the Big Lost Irrigation District ceasing storage deliveries in late July. On August 6th the Little Wood Reservoir was down to 2% storage capacity. With storage being rapidly depleted across the state, concern is rising that we may be entering into a multi-year drought. Once the irrigation season concludes, analysis will be needed to determine how much snowpack will be needed to pull Idaho out of drought. On a positive note, the tropical Pacific is lining up for another La Nina this winter. A La Nina is typically brings higher than normal precipitation to northern Idaho, but could result in deepening drought across the southwestern United States and up into the Bear River basin.
Statewide Precipitation Deficit in Water Year 2021
La Nina conditions this winter helped produce a near average snowpack by March 1st. However as can be seen in the graph below (Figure 1), precipitation fell much below normal from March onward. During the period from March to July, Idaho has seen the second driest year on record, beat only by the record set in 1924. Statewide this is the fifth driest water-year on record. The water-year (October to September) is used to define annual hydrologic conditions in the western United States because our water resources are heavily dependent on snowpack which typically starts to accumulate in the mountains in October. The only years that have been drier statewide are 1924, 1931, 1977, and 1994.
An exceptional lack of precipitation is also apparent in the Snotel record. The NRCS operates a series of monitoring stations that track snowpack and other hydrologic parameters at high elevations across the western United States. Around 90% of the Snotel stations in the Pacific Northwest set new minimum precipitation records for the period from March 1 to July 31 (see Figure 2). Much of the Snotel record goes back to the early 1980s.
A review of precipitation records for the 2021 water year to-date reveal that the heart of Idaho’s drought is within the central mountains of Idaho and within the Bear River basin (see Figure 3). Note that the 2021 drought in the central mountains is a continuation of drought from 2020. Runoff records indicate that the Big Wood, Big Lost, and Little Lost basins may set record lows this year. In other words 2021 is likely to be considered the drought of record in those basins.
Record-breaking Temperatures in June, July
Water Year 2021 promises to be another year with above average temperature. Figure 4 compares average daily temperature of each month of Water Year 2021 to the 1991 to 2020 climate normals. Note that data for November 2021 and January averages are not yet available on the Westwide Drought Tracker. So far this water-year only February saw below normal temperatures. All the other months have been warmer than normal. But June and July set the new 2-month temperature record in Idaho.
Temperature and Precipitation Records by Major River basins in Idaho
The WestWide Drought Tracker (https://wrcc.dri.edu/wwdt) defines Idaho by five major river basins. The following tables describe the precipitation and temperature records set in each basin. If 2021 falls outside of the ten year records, I have included it in italics in the tenth place on the record list. I have also greyed any records prior to 1941 as they are mostly beyond living memory. The precipitation deficits at the March to July scale are greatest in northern Idaho and the precipitation deficits at the water-year scale are greater the farther south one goes.
• The Kootenai Basin includes all tributaries of the Spokane River, Pend’Oreille, and Kootenai rivers within Idaho, Washington, and Montana.
• The Lower Snake Basin includes all tributaries to the Snake River between Hell’s Canyon Dam and the Snake River’s confluence with the Columbia in central Washington.
• The Middle Snake Basin includes all tributaries to the Snake River between King Hill and Hell’s Canyon Dam including the Powder and Owyhee rivers in eastern Oregon and the Weiser, Payette, and Boise rivers in Idaho.
• The Upper Snake Basin includes all tributaries to the Snake River and eastern Snake Plain Aquifer above King Hill.
• The Bear Basin includes all tributaries to the Bear River from Great Salt Lake to the headwaters in the Unitas Mountains. The basin includes portions of Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming.
Streamflow Forecasts were significantly over-predicted in 2021
With a reasonable snowpack in the mountains on April 1st, most basins in Idaho were predicted to have adequate water supply for the irrigation season. The basins of most concern at that time were the Oakley basin, Big Wood, Little Wood, and Big Lost basins. However shockingly low precipitation this Spring caught forecasters completely by surprise. A comparison of the runoff forecasts in Figure 5 for the period of peak streamflow from April to July illustrates just how far off forecasts where this year. Note that the Big Lost, Big Wood, and Little Lost might set water-year records for lowest recorded runoff this year.
The extremely low runoff this year has forced much more storage use than expected to meet crop water demand. On the Boise River the priority dropped to 1870 which was the lowest the current water master has seen. When the priority on a river drops below expected values, irrigators are forced to rely on storage water, groundwater, emergency water right transfers, or face curtailment and potential crop stress or failure. Because this extreme level of drought was not expected irrigators did not plan crop mixes for the level of water shortages they are seeing. Expectations are that the state’s aquifers will be hit hard this year and multi-year reservoirs may be depleted to levels that may take several years to recover. There is growing concern among water managers that Idaho may be entering into a multi-year drought period.
County level drought analysis at the WT-Year and March to July time scales
Idaho is in the midst of an exceptional meteorological drought (i.e. precipitation drought at or below the 2nd percentile) at the water-year time scale for sixteen counties mostly in the south and central part of the state (see Appendix A). At the 5-month time scale (see Appendix B) March-July only 11 counties were above the Exceptional Drought scale with 3 of those counties in Extreme Drought (3rd-5th percentile) and 5 other counties in severe drought (5th-10th percentile).
Conclusions
Idaho is in the midst of drought that is unprecedented in recent memory, mostly due to an exceptionally dry spring followed by a summer heat wave. While Idaho has seen drier conditions in some years, water users were better able to see the drought coming due to lack of adequate snowpack in the mountains. Without a snowpack that is significantly greater than normal next winter, Idaho could be seeing several years with limited water supply. If the state faces limited water supplies for several years it may significantly reduce the amount of aquifer recharge the state can carry out for a few years.
