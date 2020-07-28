NEW PLYMOUTH — During its regular meeting on July 20, the New Plymouth City Council held a public hearing regarding an annexation for a new housing development.
The purpose of the public hearing was to get input from citizens about the project and whether to bring the development into city limits.
Concerns from citizens included whether or not the new development would impact their residential water and sewer bills. Present to answer these questions was Public Works Director Beau Ziemer.
Ziemer said that for water and sewer hookups and upgrades, the developer of the housing project is who “foots the bill.” He also said that no fees will be raised for existing customers to compensate for the development.
At the Council’s regular meeting on Feb. 3, the subject of this development was brought up by property owner Greg Wiese as it related to getting the proposed project hooked up to city water.
New Plymouth City Clerk and Treasurer Danielle Painter explained more of the outcome of the public hearing in an email received on July 21.
“The annexation was approved and therefore is a part of city limits now. The next step is a preliminary plot where the subdivision will be designed,” said Painter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.