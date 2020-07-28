City picks contractor for River Street reconstruction; phase 1 begins

PAYETTE - Residents visiting Payette’s Greenway may be familiar with River Street, specifically the portion leading from Seventh Avenue North to the Greenway in its present state as a dirt road. The City of Payette has been planning for street paving and related work, and is moving to the first phase of construction as discussed at the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on July 20.
City officials received just one bid for the project, from Durham Gravel Works of Payette, to perform the work at a cost of up to $284,541. Work is to include removal of existing asphalt, storm drain piping, sidewalks, pedestrian ramps, relocation of mailboxes, trees and a fire hydrant, and traffic control.
Mayor Jeff Williams said two blocks of River Street will be repaved in this phase.
According to Engineer Mike Davis of HECO Engineers, the city receiving only one bid for the work is not uncommon in current market conditions.
“The way the market’s been going, I’ve had another project get no bids,” said Davis. “It’s just what we’re in right now.”
Councilor Ray Wickersham motioned to award Durham the contract for reconstruction, with Councilor Mike Kee seconding. A roll call vote to approve was 5-0, with Councilor Daniel Lopez abstaining to avoid potential conflict of interest.
