Chamber to take the wheel at cruise night

PAYETTE — After being parked by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are putting the annual A&W Cruise Night back in drive for 2021. At the wheel are new drivers, namely the Greater Payette Area Chamber of Commerce.
According to Tessa Kendall, executive director at the chamber, A&W owner Jim Boyer is handing over the keys to this vehicle of community celebration to the chamber because he’s planning to retire.
“[He] didn’t want to do it, but he wanted to see the tradition continue,” said Kendall in a phone interview Tuesday. “He approached the Payette Chamber and we decided to take it on.”
For newcomers to the area, cruise night features upwards of 200 classic vehicles and motorcycles making their way through Main Street in downtown Payette. Jim Boyer and his wife, Margaret, will be the event’s grand marshals.
A number of vendors are planning to park at Bancroft Park, as well as live entertainment by
“We have Ranch-to-Table beef company, which is who I work for … we have Jolene’s Kettle Corn, the Payette Senior center is barbecuing, the Lions Club is also a vendor. Then we have a Facebook group called KFG that will be there and also Idaho Custom Designs out of Weiser.”
A community beer garden this year will be sponsored by Keystone Pizza.
As chamber officials are newly assuming responsibilities for cruise night, there will not be a regular car show this year.
“Hopefully next year, we’ll be able to do that,” Kendall said. “I just hope everybody comes down and see all the cars and se the vendors. We also have an after-party at Scotch Pines … where Ranch-to-Table will also be providing the food. There’s a band there, too!”
Cruise night is scheduled for Sept. 10 from 4-10 p.m. Registration for the cruise begins at A&W, 340 S. Main St., at 5 p.m. with cars set to roll down Main Street from 7 to 9 p.m., with the after-party starting at 10 p.m.
For more information about cruise night, visit the Payette Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at https://.facebook.com/PayetteCofC/.
