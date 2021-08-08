BOISE — Idaho REALTORS®, the voice of Real Estate in Idaho, is announcing its six scholarship recipients for 2021. The scholarship recipients are attending an Idaho college or university in the fall, and earned the awards through academics, achievement, and community service.
Among this year’s five recipients, who received $1,500 each, from throughout Idaho are three from the local area, including Grace Hanigan, of Payette, Taci Rouse, of New Plymouth, and Ainslee Evans, of Homedale.
Hanigan plans to attend the University of Idaho in the fall as a Junior and plans to study management and human resources with a minor in marketing. She was class valedictorian and class president at Payette High School. She enjoys making artwork, volunteering and spending time with friends and family.
Rouse will attend the University of Idaho in the fall as a freshman and plans to study interior architecture and design with a minor in business. She was captain of her high school dance team and loves to spend her time outdoors.
Evans will be attending the University of Idaho in the fall as a freshman and plans to study business management with a minor in economics. She was class valedictorian and class president at Homedale High School. She played multiple sports in high school and was an FFA officer for two years.
“Idaho REALTORS® is proud to offer scholarship support to these exceptional students,” said Cindy Hunter, President, Idaho REALTORS® Association. “Their purist of higher education will positively impact not only their future but that of their families and their communities. We at Idaho REALTORS® wish them the very best in all of their future endeavors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.